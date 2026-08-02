Chiefs Standout Rookie Cyrus Allen Called Playing With Patrick Mahomes ‘Surreal’ Before Training Camp Injury Scare

Kansas City Chiefs rookie wide receiver Cyrus Allen avoided a serious injury after suffering a shin bruise during Saturday’s training camp practice. The fifth-round pick escaped without any torn ligaments or broken bones after colliding with cornerback Kaiir Elam on a punt coverage rep. The injury came just days after Allen opened up about what it has been like catching passes from Patrick Mahomes, calling the experience “surreal” after growing up using the Chiefs quarterback in Madden.

Cyrus Allen Calls Playing With Patrick Mahomes ‘Surreal’

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Not long ago, Allen’s only experience playing alongside Mahomes came through a video game. Now, the rookie receiver is working with the two-time NFL MVP during Chiefs training camp.

“It’s still a surreal moment for me because I used to play the game with Pat a lot,” Allen told reporters. “On the game, that was my favorite team.”

Allen said earning Mahomes’ trust begins with precision and timing.

“Everything is pretty much timing,” Allen said. “This ain’t college no more. This is big boy ball. So everything is pretty much timing and I’m on his time, and everything is very precise in this league.”

The rookie added that he wants to master every receiver position in the offense so Mahomes and the coaching staff can rely on him wherever he’s needed.

“Just learning every spot. I’m a guy that tries to learn the whole playbook, even the protections and everything,” Allen said. “That’s how I think so I can be available if my number is called.”

Andy Reid Says Patrick Mahomes Already Trusts Cyrus Allen

Allen’s performance has already caught the attention of the coaching staff.

After catching five passes from Mahomes during 11-on-11 drills on Friday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid praised the rookie’s progress.

“He’s done a nice job,” Reid said of Allen. “The quarterback trusts him.”

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy said Allen’s success has not surprised anyone inside the locker room.

“This isn’t even surprising [to me],” Worthy said. “He’s going to continue showing out in camp.”

Allen also made it clear he is willing to contribute in any capacity while trying to secure a roster spot.

“I want to play special teams, regardless. All four phases,” Allen said. “Whatever I need to do to help the team. Playing long snapper? Whatever I need to do to help the team I’m prepared to do.”

Chiefs Rookie Avoids Serious Injury After Training Camp Scare

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Allen suffered a shin bruise while working as a gunner on a punt coverage rep Saturday after colliding with cornerback Kaiir Elam.

The rookie stayed on the ground as trainers evaluated him, but ESPN reported that Allen avoided any torn ligaments or broken bones.

The injury interrupted what has been one of the most impressive starts to training camp among Kansas City’s rookie class, but the early diagnosis suggests he avoided a significant setback.

Allen, 23, finished his college career at Cincinnati after previous stops at Texas A&M and Louisiana Tech.

During his senior season, he caught 51 passes for 674 yards and tied the school’s single-season record with 13 touchdown receptions.