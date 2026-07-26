Chiefs First-Round Pick Mansoor Delane Announces Injury Timeline After Training Camp Setback

Kansas City Chiefs rookie Mansoor Delane opened training camp wearing a yellow no-contact jersey, but the first-round pick says he expects to be back to full strength soon.

Delane, who was selected with the sixth overall pick after the Chiefs traded up three spots with the Cleveland Browns, is recovering from a shoulder injury suffered during organized team activities. Although he is still working his way back, the rookie defensive back said his recovery continues to move in the right direction.

“It’s good, just getting better every day, biggest thing right now is just getting my feet under me, back acclimated to the conditioning, being with the team. That’s where I’m at,” Delane told reporters on July 25.

While he isn’t fully healthy yet, Delane made it clear he doesn’t expect the recovery process to last much longer.

“Just everyday working to get better, but sometime soon for sure,” Delane said when asked when he expects to be “100%.”

Mansoor Delane Embraces Expectations as Chiefs’ Top Draft Pick

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Kansas City traded up to select Delane because the organization believes he can make an immediate impact in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

The rookie said he’s approaching his first NFL training camp with one goal in mind.

Delane described himself as “chasing perfection” while placing a strong emphasis on improving his conditioning to handle the demanding pace of Andy Reid’s training camp.

He also understands the expectations that come with being the Chiefs’ first selection in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“To whom much is given, much is expected,” Delane said. “I’m the guy they picked first, I’m the guy they gave this position to, so I really can’t complain when the task comes with it.”

Andy Reid Praises Delane’s Work Ethic Despite Injury

Head coach Andy Reid acknowledged that Delane’s aggressive approach during offseason workouts contributed to the shoulder injury, but he also praised the rookie’s mindset.

“We like the way he goes about his business,” Reid said. “He’s a focused kid, he seems to be a smart [and] sharp kid. And he’s willing to work — he was banged up a little bit — but he’s willing to work.”

Reid added that the coaching staff would rather have to slow a player down than convince him to work harder.

“He’s aggressive that way, too aggressive where he hurt himself there, but I think you’ve got a good player,” Reid said. “He’s got to go. You’ve got to get in and go and get the reps in the defensive scheme.”

As Delane works toward a full return, he’ll have the opportunity to develop under one of the NFL’s most respected defensive coaching staffs.

Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt have helped develop several standout defensive backs during their time in Kansas City, and Delane is expected to become an important piece of that group.