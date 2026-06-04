Chiefs Trade Idea Hauls in All-Pro Replacement for Travis Kelce

The Kansas City Chiefs may have re-upped Travis Kelce on a three year, $57.7 million deal, but in actual fact it will, in all likelihood play out more like a one year, $12 million contract.

The Chiefs also made the perhaps unexpected decision to not supplement the position over the course of April’s draft.

That could also have been down to tight ends across the board going a little earlier than expected; players like Nate Boerkircher and Marlin Klein were not seen as second rounders by many – and as Day 3 picks as some – and yet were selected with the 56th and 59th picks back in April.

So in this trade proposal from Bleacher Report posited by Alex Kay, Kansas City decide to get aggressive and trade for their TE1 of the future, who Kay believes could end up being the Detroit Lions‘ Sam LaPorta.

Although Kay projects that the Chiefs would have to give up a first and third round pick in 2027 to acquire his services, when healthy and on-form the former Iowa product is one of the more dynamic tight ends in the league.

Chiefs Proposed to Make ‘Blockbuster’ Sam LaPorta Trade

“LaPorta is gearing up for the final year of his rookie deal, one set to pay him a modest $5.8 million in 2026. Despite his immense contributions when healthy, the Lions have yet to reach a long-term extension with the tight end.” Kay wrote.

Kay notes that the Lions may be hesitant to extend LaPorta due to injuries suffered in 2025.

“The biggest issue surrounding LaPorta right now is health. Although he appeared in every game during his breakout rookie season and only missed one game during his somewhat underwhelming sophomore outing, LaPorta was sidelined for nearly half of 2025 with a back injury.”

And adding LaPorta in 2026 – rather than a year later in 2027 – allows LaPorta to develop chemistry alongside quarterback Patrick Mahomes without the pressure of being his prime short-yardage target – immediately.

“The Kansas City Chiefs make sense as a trade partner for the Lions. LaPorta would immediately slot in as Travis Kelce’s much-needed heir, working alongside the aging tight end in 2026 and taking over as one of the primary receiving threats in Kansas City’s dynamic offense once the future Hall of Famer hangs up his cleats.”

Would it Be Smart to Give Up a First Round Pick for LaPorta?

Trading away a first round pick in a forthcoming draft is always a heavy commitment. A first and a third is even more so, although Kansas City do already have the LA Rams‘ third round pick as well as their own as part of the compensation for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

LaPorta garnered first-team All-Pro honors for his work in his rookie season in the league. Had he done the same over the subsequent two seasons this hypothetical deal would be a no-brainer for KC. Indeed, it’s unlikely that LaPorta would not be extended by now were that the case.

But injury in 2025 and a loss of form in 2024 complicate his true value to a team, even one who values the position as highly as the Chiefs.

At the end of the day, the price listed would likely be a bit too rich for Kansas City. But if the Lions are willing to listen to offers for LaPorta that include a second rounder and change, the Chiefs would be an ideal destination.