Chiefs vs. Seahawks: How to Watch Preseason Finale & 3 Roster Battles to Follow

The Kansas City Chiefs have one final preseason game before head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach have to make their final roster decisions.

The Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, August 28, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Both teams enter the matchup 0-2 in the preseason, but the result isn’t the only thing worth watching for Kansas City.

With mandatory roster cutdowns just two days away, the preseason finale represents a final audition for young players and those fighting for spots on the Chiefs’ initial 53-man roster.

Here’s how to watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks and three key things to follow throughout Friday night’s game.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Seahawks Preseason Finale

The Chiefs and Seahawks will kick off at 7 p.m. CT from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

NBC affiliate KSHB will carry the game locally, with Ari Wolfe handling play-by-play and Trent Green serving as the color analyst. Kimmi Chex and Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen will report from the sidelines.

Fans can also listen on the Chiefs Radio Network on 96.5 The Fan. Mitch Holthus will handle play-by-play alongside former Chiefs player Danan Hughes, with Josh Klingler working the sidelines.

Tico Sports and the Audacy App will offer the Spanish-language broadcast featuring Oscar Monterroso, Hannah Bassham and Alvaro Alvarez.

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites against Seattle, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

3 Key Things to Watch in Chiefs vs. Seahawks Preseason Finale

1. Garrett Nussmeier Gets a Big Opportunity Before Chiefs Roster Cuts

Rookie quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has emerged as one of the Chiefs’ biggest stories during training camp and the preseason.

Kansas City announced Nussmeier will start against Seattle, according to Arrowhead Pride. With Chris Oladokun in concussion protocol, Nussmeier could potentially play the entire game.

The seventh-round rookie has delivered solid performances throughout training camp and Kansas City’s first two preseason games.

Friday gives the Chiefs another extended opportunity to evaluate Nussmeier as they consider whether he could develop into a long-term backup behind Patrick Mahomes.

2. Will Rashee Rice or Xavier Worthy Play Against Seattle?

Another question heading into Friday concerns wide receivers Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

Neither has played during the preseason after dealing with injuries during training camp.

Rice underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee and has since returned to practice work. Worthy missed significant time with a shoulder injury, which is particularly notable after a shoulder issue also limited him during the 2025 season.

Reid couldn’t confirm Wednesday whether either receiver would make his preseason debut against Seattle.

Their status will be worth monitoring before kickoff as the Chiefs prepare to shift their attention toward the regular season.

3. Chiefs’ Offensive Tackle Battle Gets One More Test

Kansas City’s offensive tackles will also be under the microscope after a difficult outing against Tampa Bay.

With Trey Smith returning at right guard, Jaylon Moore can move back to right tackle. Rookie Kahlil Benson will be tested on the left side with starting left tackle Josh Simmons dealing with a back injury.

Moore and Benson both surrendered multiple pressures against Tampa Bay, while Benson also gave up a strip sack.

Ethan Driskell could earn additional snaps with the second-team offense after a solid performance. Esa Pole will also have another opportunity after struggling in the previous game.

Kansas City added more competition Wednesday by acquiring Josh Ezeudu in a trade with the New York Giants. Ezeudu can play both guard and tackle, although he isn’t expected to compete against Seattle on Friday.