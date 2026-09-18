Chiefs Have Competition to Sign Tyreek Hill Following Week 1

Hype for Tyreek Hill potentially returning to the Kansas City Chiefs just won’t go away.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremey Fowler recently reported that Hill has interest in coming back to the Chiefs, and could be ready to do so sometime in October. Kansas City has a lot of question marks in its passing attack, so there could be mutual interest. However, it’s possible that Hill ultimately ends up somewhere else.

Kansas City Chiefs Will Have Competition for Tyreek Hill’s Services in 2026

The Chiefs certainly won’t be the only team interested in acquiring Hill. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently identified five teams that make sense for Hill to join this season.

Those five include the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, and Baltimore Ravens. While there’s a good case for all those teams, the one for the Ravens seems to make the most sense.

“While the team loudly stated its case to be considered a legitimate Super Bowl contender, it also took a hit when both star wideout Zay Flowers and promising rookie Ja’Kobi Lane were injured in the contest. Considering the injuries this already-thin receiving corps has been dealing with, adding Hill as soon as he’s ready to play again should be atop the Baltimore front office’s to-do list.”

Chiefs Have Reason to Sign Tyreek Hill Beyond His Talent

It’s impossible to predict how much gas Hill will have left in the tank when he returns. If he picks up where he left off, the Chiefs will get a steal. Even if he’s only lost one step, he should still be pretty productive.

There is also a scenario where Hill doesn’t bring much to the table, and quickly fizzles out. That risk is worth the potential reward, however. He won’t likely command much money coming off a severe knee injury and not starting the season until October.

Signing Hill simply to keep him out of a team like the Ravens’ hands would be worthwhile. Hill would also provide veteran leadership and experience to a young Kansas City receiving corps. Whether he returns to WR1 status or is just a decoy, having Hill back should give the Chiefs a boost.