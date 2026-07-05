Simone Biles Reveals New Images From Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Wedding

Gymnast Simone Biles paid tribute to Taylor Swift in her record-setting run during the 2024 Olympics, and this weekend got the chance to share in the singer’s special day with Travis Kelce.

Biles and husband Jonathan Owens were among the scores of celebrities to share in the couple’s special day as they tied the knot at Madison Square Garden. Biles has since taken to social media to share some pictures from the Kelce-Swift wedding, earning some praise for her fashion.

Simone Biles Goes All-Out for Kelce-Swift Wedding

Biles took to her Instagram stories to share the outfits that she and Owens wore at the wedding on Saturday, getting some good reviews from People magazine.

“On her Instagram Stories, Biles, 29, shared photos in a stunning red wine and metallic dress, designed by DO LONG. In the photos, Owens— who’s wearing a matching suit jacket — is admiring her in the back,” the report noted. “In a follow-up post, Biles shared a smiling selfie with Owens, 30, in the car. She also shared a photo of them posing side-by-side.”

Biles and Owens made the most of their trip to New York, with the Olympic gold medalist sharing several other pictures and videos of how they enjoyed a weekend out at some exclusive restaurants and stores.

While Owens has been a rival to Kelce in the NFL, the Olympic shared a connection to his now-wife. The People magazine report recalled how Biles performed her floor routine at the 2024 Summer Olympics to Swift’s song “…Ready for It?” Swift shared her excitement on social media and later praised Biles in a promotional video posted by NBC.

“Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature,” Swift said in the clip. “But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human. And that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero. Simone Biles, back on the beam in Tokyo.”

Travis Kelce Could Plan Big Next Move

Kelce and Swift will get a few weeks off to enjoy being newlyweds. They tied the knot during one of the slowest periods of the NFL offseason schedule after the draft, with close to a month with no obligations for players before the team returns for training camp at the end of July.

While Kelce and Swift have been private about their plans for after the wedding, NBC Sports suggested that the presence of some broadcasting giants at their nuptials could reveal some future career plans for the Chiefs tight end.

“[Drew Lerner of Awful Announcing] notes that both FOX and Amazon had a very strong presence at the ceremony, with even rules analyst Dean Blandino on the guest list. And while there also was a solid presence from ESPN (Jason Kelce’s current employer), no one seemed to be present from CBS or NBC,” the report noted.

“The inclusions and omissions invite speculation that Travis may be thinking about future media employment with Fox or Amazon. Or possibly both.”