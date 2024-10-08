Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Posts 5-Word Message After 100-Yard Effort

Just before midnight Central Time on Monday, October 7, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took to social media to send a message to his followers after KC’s 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.

“Unc Still Got it Mane,” Smith-Schuster wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The caption was accompanied by two pictures and a video of Smith-Schuster’s Week 5 performance.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Deployed in Former Role vs. Saints

Smith-Schuster had a team-high 130 receiving yards on seven catches against New Orleans on Monday Night Football. His biggest play of the night came a 2nd-and-6 play early in the fourth quarter when quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Smith-Schuster over the middle of the field, and Smith-Schuster took the pass for 50 yards and put the Chiefs offense inside the Saints’ red zone.

It could have been an even bigger night for Smith-Schuster had he not bobbled a pass right into the hands of Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who intercepted Mahomes’s pass in the end zone and returned it 37 yards late in the third quarter.

Though he is a little bit older now, the Chiefs deployed Smith-Schuster in the role he held with the team during the 2022 season when he had 933 receiving yards. It was the same role Rashee Rice held during the 2023 season after Smith-Schuster left to sign with the New England Patriots during the 2023 offseason.

Smith-Schuster, who was cut by the Patriots this summer after injuries impacted his production in New England, isn’t as explosive as he was during his first stint with the Chiefs. However, he proved in Week 5 that he still has some juice left in the tank and can be a serviceable short-term option for the offense as Kansas City continues to weigh its options in terms of adding receiver talent.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Emphasizes Team Effort

Speaking to the media after the Week 5 win, Smith-Schuster emphasized how a team effort led to his 130-yard performance against a stingy Saints defense.