2 Songs Travis Kelce Loves—That Aren’t Taylor Swift Songs

It makes sense that Travis Kelce is a big Taylor Swift music fan, since the two are obviously boyfriend and girlfriend. But, just because Kelce proudly rock Swift songs these days, that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs tight end doesn’t like other music.

Kelce has long been a music lover, well before he started dating Swift, and in the past, he has shared some of his favorite jams. So, when he’s not listening to Swift, what does Kelce crank?

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chief’s Playlist

Back in 2023, Kelce shared some of his favorite tune with Apple Music and created “The Warm-Up,” a playlist featuring a set of songs that he says he listens to when working out or getting ready for a game.

The playlist really covers a variety of genres and decades, from the classic rock of AC/DC to the hip-hop of Kendrick Lamar, Trick Daddy, Gucci Mane, Drake and Lil Uzi Vert. It’s obvious Kelce is a hip-hop lover at heart.

“I’m all about energy and focus,” Kelce said of his playlist. “Music helps me align with that internal source so that when I’m out on the field I’ve set the tone for the game before I even made it out there.”

He added, “This playlist gives you those hype tracks to remind you why you’re driving, why you’re running, and amp up everything.”

Kelce also said that the song on the tally all meant something to him.

“It looks like a whole bunch of random songs, but all those songs mean something to me,” Kelce said. “It’s songs I’ve gathered through life, through other sporting teams, through high school, through college and the league.”

Travis Kelce Highlights 2 Favorite Songs

One of the main songs he highlights is Technotronic’s 1990 hit “Pump Up the Jam.”

“I love my throwback songs,” Kelce said. “I’m a kid from the ’90s and I’ve been rocking with some of the same sounds since I started playing. They remind me of the why and the long vision. Plus, it’s just a classic beat.”

Another one of his big picks is “First Class” by Jack Harlow.

“You can’t deny this song, plus I’m a Jack Harlow fan,” Kelce said. “We recently connected when I flew to NYC for the night he hosted SNL (Saturday Night Live). He’s talented and a cool guy, plus he brought in that throwback track with ‘First Class.’ I’m also looking forward to the day he gives me that cameo role in his next music video. Put me in Jack. I’m ready.”

It’s worth noting that Kelce didn’t include any Swift songs on his playlist at the time, but it was before they were seriously dating. Plus, Swift songs aren’t necessarily the best for getting ready for a game or working out, because they tend to be more melodic. Not that you can’t work out to Swift songs, but they may not be the first choice.

Other artists featured on Kelce’s playlist include Chic, DJ Snake, Duke Dumont, Trick Daddy, Kodak Black and Key Glock.