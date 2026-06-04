Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo Gets Real About Losing Key Defensive Stars — ‘I Miss Them Every Day’

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2026 offseason knowing significant changes were coming to their defense.

Several key contributors from the team’s celebrated 2022 draft class moved on to new organizations, leaving defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo reflecting on their impact on the franchise and on him personally.

During a recent press conference, Spagnuolo spoke candidly about saying goodbye to players who helped the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls and develop one of the NFL’s top defenses.

Steve Spagnuolo Gets Emotional Discussing Chiefs’ Defensive Departures

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The Chiefs’ 2022 draft class played a major role in the organization’s championship success.

Trent McDuffie, Leo Chenal, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook all became key contributors after arriving in Kansas City and helped form the core of a defense that delivered multiple championship runs.

For Spagnuolo, their departures were about more than football.

“Young guys leaving that came in under, it’s like a piece of you that is just going out into the world. You’ll bring a tear to my eye if I talk too much about it,” Spagnuolo said.

The veteran coordinator recently had an opportunity to reconnect with some of his former players at George Karlaftis‘ wedding.

“I did have the opportunity, though, to see, uh… I went to George’s wedding, so I got to see Trent McDuffie and Leo Chenal, who happened to be there,” Spagnuolo said. “And these guys have become like sons. I mean, they were here. They grew.”

While he acknowledged how difficult it was to see them leave, Spagnuolo expressed excitement for their next chapters.

“But I’m really happy for all of them. Jaylen Watson, Bryan Cook, and the whole crew that moved on. Other than when we play’em, I hope they do really well. I miss’em every day.”

Chiefs’ Championship Core Cashes In Across the NFL

Kansas City’s defensive reshaping began with the departure of McDuffie.

The two-time All-Pro cornerback was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for significant draft compensation. McDuffie later signed a four-year, $124 million extension, becoming the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Watson joined McDuffie in Los Angeles after signing a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams.

Cook headed to the AFC North, signing a three-year, $40.25 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, Chenal signed a three-year, $24.75 million contract with the Washington Commanders.

Each player played a vital role in Kansas City’s success.

McDuffie developed into the team’s top cornerback following L’Jarius Sneed’s departure. Watson recorded 125 solo tackles, three interceptions, and four sacks during his Chiefs tenure. Cook finished with 191 total tackles and emerged as one of the secondary’s leaders.

Chenal’s versatility made him one of the defense’s most unique pieces. Over 65 regular-season games, he recorded 218 tackles, 7.0 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception while lining up at multiple positions.

Spagnuolo said he understands that roster turnover is part of the NFL.

“But that’s part of this business. You know, over the course of the years that I’ve had in this, I’ve had close relationships, my wife and I, with all these guys, and part of the business is they move on,” he said.

“You know, it’s really selfish of me to think that I could have’em forever. But good for them that they were able to move on and do really well.”

Steve Spagnuolo Reveals Rookie Peter Woods Is Already Impressing

While the Chiefs are saying goodbye to familiar faces, Spagnuolo is excited about the team’s future.

One player who has already caught his attention is first-round defensive tackle Peter Woods, whom Kansas City selected with the No. 29 overall pick acquired in the McDuffie trade.

Woods entered the NFL after a standout career at Clemson, where he earned All-American honors and recorded 99 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.

Spagnuolo said Woods has impressed both on and off the field.

“I’ve been really, really impressed with Pete (Woods),” Spagnuolo said. “Not only what he does on the field, but the way he carries himself in the hallways.”

The coordinator praised Woods’ focus and football intelligence.

“When you stand up in front of them in a unit meeting, you can see all the faces. I mean, you know whether they’re in tune. He’s like focused, and that’s a good thing, especially for a lineman.”

“He seems like he’s got football get-it. I thought he made a couple of good plays today, so real hopeful for him.”

Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Praises Top Pick Mansoor Delane

Spagnuolo also spoke highly of rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane, whom the Chiefs selected with the sixth overall pick.

According to Spags, Delane stood out immediately during the scouting process.

“He jumped out on tape,” Spagnuolo said. “I think he could have come out after his last year at [Virginia Tech]… the information we gathered was that he wanted to be challenged a little bit more, so you go to LSU. I think that speaks volumes about a guy.”

Spagnuolo noted that the coaching staff has intentionally challenged its young players throughout offseason workouts.

“We did feed overload in these three phases that we are in,” he said. “A lot of guys are swimming that are new. At some point, we’ll cut back.”