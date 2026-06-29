Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘Annoyed’ Friends Say Wedding Secrecy Goes Too Far

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s efforts to keep their highly anticipated wedding under wraps are reportedly drawing backlash from some of their closest friends, who believe the couple’s extraordinary secrecy has gone too far.

The reported backlash comes as Swift and Kelce continue to guard nearly every detail of their wedding plans with just days to go before the reported July 3 date, fueling growing speculation about how far they’ll go to keep the celebration private, and causing friends to complain that the high-profile couple does not trust them.

The July 3 celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City is expected to draw between 1,100 and 1,200 guests, according to TMZ. But in the couple’s latest bizarre measure to prevent leaks, every invitation has been individually watermarked with the recipient’s full name repeated throughout, a forensic-level security measure designed to trace any leak to a specific guest. The invitations list only “New York City” as the location and July 3 as the date, omitting Madison Square Garden’s name entirely.

A permit has also been filed to close streets surrounding the venue from July 2 through midday July 4, according to TMZ — a decision drawing its own criticism from New Yorkers navigating a busy holiday travel weekend.

‘Annoyed’ Swift-Kelce Guests Frustrated by Secrecy

Entertainment industry insider Rob Shuter reported in his Naughty But Nice newsletter on June 29 that invited guests were told to block off two full days in New York, without being given the ceremony’s location or timing.

“It’s a wedding, not a Middle East peace summit. People have kids, jobs, businesses, and travel plans. They’re being asked to block off two full days and just wait for instructions. Guests are frustrated,” one insider told Shuter.

A second inside source described the withholding of details as a message of distrust.

“Taylor and Travis are taking the secrecy too far,” the source said, as quoted by Shuter. “Everyone understands wanting privacy, but at some point it starts feeling like they don’t trust the very people they’re inviting.”

“People aren’t angry — they’re annoyed,” another source told Shuter. “The message they’re hearing is, ‘We don’t trust you enough to tell you where you’re going.’ That’s frustrating when you’ve rearranged your entire schedule to celebrate the couple.”

Comparisons to Controversial Jeff Bezos Venice Event

Alongside the guest frustration, a broader public backlash has taken shape over the event’s scale. In a June 26 report, Shuter documented growing anger over planned street closures near Madison Square Garden during the July 4 holiday weekend.

“New Yorkers already spend enough time sitting in traffic. The reaction is, ‘Isn’t Madison Square Garden big enough? Now you need the streets too?'” a source told Shuter.

The backlash drew quick comparisons to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding, which sparked similar complaints about celebrity excess and public inconvenience.

“After Venice, you’d think celebrities would understand that people don’t like feeling their city has been turned into a private party,” an insider told Shuter.

The twin narratives — frustrated guests and frustrated New Yorkers — came into the spotlight on June 29 with the simultaneous publication of the TMZ invitation details and Shuter’s guest-frustration report. The timing also coincided with a rough stretch for Swift, who faced rare public criticism when her video message at an Alan Jackson concert was reportedly met with boos.

“For the first time in years, some people are starting to push back,” an insider said, according to Shuter.