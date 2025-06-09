Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Photos Surface But it’s Not What You Think

Traditionally, when an unmarried and not-yet-engaged couple attend a wedding together it generally means that they are in a phase of their relationship where they are contemplating tying the knot themselves. At the very least, general wedding etiquette requires that weddinginvitess should at least be for serious couples.

Global pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs’ four-time All-Pro first teamer Travis Kelce put that theory to the test on Saturday when they showed up in Knoxville, Tennessee, for the wedding of Tanner Corum and Samantha Peck, according to a report by the Kansas City Star.

Corum, as it turns out, is a cousin of Kelce and clearly the two are close enough for the future Hall of Fame pass-catcher to not only go out of his way to show up at Corum’s nuptials, but to bring his current girlfriend who was sure to attract most of the attention.

Swift-Kelce Didn’t Distract From Happy Couple (Too Much)

According to the Star report, however, Swift and Kelce did not pull focus from where it needed to be simply by showing up, despite the fact that they are probably the most famous couple in the United States, or at the very least, one of the top three.

“People at the ceremony and reception kept the focus on the happy couple,” the Star reported. “Not surprisingly, some of their attention later was paid to Kelce and Swift, as well. Photos began popping up on social media on Friday. Some included Corum, who played football at East Tennessee State, and his new bride.”

But the photos getting wide circulation online and in the media today were the shots of Swift and Kelce appearing quite relaxed and happy.

Kelce’s latest hairstyle drew a few comments from fans online.

“Kelce told the barber: Give me the most popular haircut in 1997,” wrote one.

“I hate his hair like that, lol. Don’t yell at me,” commented another fan.

But yet another remarked, “They look so happy! Idc what haters say, I like his hair.” (Idc is internet shorthand for “I don’t care.”)

“Additionally, some people noted that Kelce’s face looks as though he’s been keeping up with his skin,” a writer for Parade Magazine noted — though quoting another commentator who couldn’t help but notice Kelce’s 1990s-themed new look.

“Travis looks like a 90’s tv star lol,” the Instagram commenter quipped.

Outing Described as ‘PDA-Packed’ For Superstar Power Pair

But another was more complimentary, stating of the six-foot-five, 250-pound Kelce, “I never thought he was cute before, I actually think he looks cute in these pictures.”

According to the New York Post Page Six site, “an eyewitness told Page Six that the pair were ‘giggly’ and ‘adorable’ during their PDA-packed outing.”

Videos posted to TikTok appeared to confirm the Page Six description. In one, Swift and Kelce bob to music at their table as they watch the newly betrothed couple take their first dance. The music played for the dance, however, was not as it appears in the video, according to a report by The Today Show.

That was the work of the TikTok video creator, who subbed in Swift’s own tune “So High School,” from her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The song, many fans believe, was written about her relationship with Kelce.