Taylor Swift Announcement Turns Heads Amid Chiefs Offseason: Report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, are having one epic offseason.

After a whirlwind trip to London, Swift and Kelce headed to Glyfada, Greece, for Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis’ luxurious wedding to Kaia Harris.

After returning to New York City, where Swift and Kelce will reportedly tie the knot on July 3, the “Opalite” singer has made numerous public appearances around town. Along with Kelce, the 14-time Grammy winner attended another wedding in Brooklyn on May 17.

Swift looked gorgeous in a $2,800 Marcia Lucia gown while the 11-time Pro Bowler wore a black suit with Tom Ford sunglasses. The day before, the couple stepped out for dinner at Or’esh in New York City. While fans started guessing that the pop star was up to something with so many paparazzi walks lately, it seems she is planning a return to the stage.

Taylor Swift Is Set to Perform for the First Time Since Releasing ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

In addition to planning her wedding, Swift is also preparing to perform live for the first time since releasing her latest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” in October.

While the 36-year-old Chiefs star is a shoo-in for the NFL Hall of Fame after he retires, Swift is set to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Jun 11. Sources told Page Six that Swift is “planning to attend the ceremony with her family,” and “will perform a song at the Broadway Marriott Marquis event as well.”

The ceremony is a private event that includes cocktail hour, dinner, and a show. “It’s the hardest ticket to come by in the music biz,” an insider told the outlet. “The New York City fire marshals are all over the headcount.”

Kelce has mandatory minicamp in Kansas City from June 9 to June 11, so it’s unclear if he’ll make it back to New York City for the event. Players who don’t report face fines for their absence, however, there’s a chance Kelce may be able to get released early on the last day and make it to see his future bride perform.

The Chiefs host Organized Team Activities this offseason from May 26-28 and June 1-3, but they are voluntary for veteran players.

Taylor Swift Is the Youngest Woman Ever to Be Inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The 2026 announced their nominees for the prestigious honor in October. The Songwriters HOF states, “A songwriter with a catalog of notable songs qualifies for induction 20 years after their first commercial release of a song.” Swift’s first commercial release, “Tim McGraw,” dropped in June 2006, marking 2026 as her first year of eligibility.

At age 36, she’s the second-youngest inductee in the HOF’s history, as Stevie Wonder received the honor at 32 years old. However, she’s the youngest woman to receive the honor. Other inductees this year include Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, and more.