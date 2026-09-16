Taylor Swift Appears to Lash Out at NFL Cameras After Broadcast Cuts to Her Again While Fans refute claims

Pop sensation Taylor Swift attended her first NFL game of this season as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 31-10 on Monday. This was also the first Chiefs game she had attended after getting married to Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. However, she appeared to make the headlines for all the wrong reasons as she was seemingly caught berating the NFL camera operators. However, there may be more to the story than meets the eye.

Swift was shown several times during ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast as she watched from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside actor Tom Cruise and members of the Kelce and Swift families. The appearance came on September 14, just over two months after she and Kelce were married on July 3. It was also the first time Swift had watched her husband play since their wedding.

The attention turned toward Swift late in the second quarter when ESPN cameras cut to her suite during a Chiefs offensive possession. A clip posted by the X account @BrickCenter_ quickly gained traction, with viewers interpreting Swift’s animated reaction as her saying, “DON’T SHOW ME! GET OFF OF ME!” That reading fitted into an existing conversation around the frequency with which NFL broadcasts show Swift whenever she attends a Chiefs game.

The clip also appeared to show Swift directing her attention away from the camera and toward the field, which made the exchange difficult to interpret from the footage alone. That distinction became important as different lip-readers offered a completely different explanation for her words. Rather than telling the broadcasters to stop filming her, professional lip-readers said she appeared to be reacting to Travis Kelce’s route and what was happening on the field.

One certified UK lip-reader, Jeremy Freeman, interpreted Swift’s words as, “Oh he’s open, oh he’s open, get off of him,” while another lip-reader, Nicola Hickling, gave a similar reading and added “jeez” at the end. The interpretation would mean Swift was talking about Kelce being open for a pass rather than objecting to her own appearance on the broadcast.

That interpretation also fits the timing of the incident. Earlier in the game, Kelce had produced a 59-yard reception, one of the biggest plays of the night, and Swift was visibly animated while watching her husband. The Chiefs went on to win comfortably, but a few seconds of Swift reacting inside the suite generated a separate story of its own.

The incident nonetheless revived an issue that has followed Swift throughout her time as a Chiefs fan.

Taylor Swift has been at the center of NFL camera debates before

Swift’s appearances at Chiefs games have become a recurring part of NFL broadcasts since her relationship with Kelce became public in 2023. Her presence generates its own coverage, from her reactions to plays to conversations with other celebrities in the stadium. On Monday, even her appearance beside Tom Cruise became part of the broadcast narrative.

There is also a direct precedent for the latest viral clip. Back in 2024, there was a similar moment where it was alleged that Swift told the NFL cameras to “Go away, please,” during the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens. Though nothing conclusive ever came out of it, the narrative of the 14x Grammy Award winner being sick of appearing on NFL broadcast has existed long before this recent drama,

The difference this time is that the available lip-reading evidence points away from the camera-focused interpretation. Swift has nevertheless continued to attract unusually close attention whenever she attends Chiefs games, with her reactions routinely becoming social-media content alongside the actual football. Her latest appearance also came on a night when she chose Arrowhead over the Emmy Awards, where *The Eras Tour: The Final Show* had been nominated for Outstanding Variety Special.

Ultimately, the viral footage does not establish that Swift was angry with ESPN or the NFL’s camera operators. One interpretation spread rapidly online, while professional lip-readers offered another explanation that is consistent with her watching Kelce and reacting to the play. What the episode does make clear is that even an ambiguous few seconds of Swift at a Chiefs game can become one of the night’s biggest talking points.