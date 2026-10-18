Taylor Swift Watches From Arrowhead Suite as Travis Kelce Suffers Injury Against Chargers

Taylor Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, October 18, to support her husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as the team faced the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift was not alone in her Arrowhead suite during Sunday’s matchup.

TMZ reported that the singer watched the game alongside longtime friend Este Haim and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

However, Kelce suffered a right ankle injury minutes into the game, forcing him to leave the field briefly for medical attention.

The Chiefs tight end limped toward the sideline before heading to the trainer’s table, where the team’s medical staff examined his ankle.

CBS cameras showed Kelce removing his shoe while trainers wrapped the injured area.

The veteran tight end eventually returned to the field after taping his ankle, attempting to continue playing despite the injury.

Swift watched the game from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium after traveling from Los Angeles, where she performed at a major Hollywood event the previous evening.

Travis Kelce Suffers Early Ankle Injury Against Los Angeles Chargers

Kelce’s injury occurred during the opening minutes of Kansas City’s game against its AFC West rival.

The Chiefs medical staff attended to the tight end after he appeared to experience discomfort in his right ankle.

Former NFL team doctor David Chao offered his assessment of the injury based on video footage.

“By video, mild right high eversion ankle sprain,” Chao wrote in an October 18 post on X.

“Possible to tape and return.”

After one quick tape job, Kelce went back to the medical team for a stronger tae job on the outside of his shoe.

Kelce later returned to action with his ankle taped, although the Chiefs have not provided additional details about the injury’s severity.

The injury came as Kansas City entered Sunday’s matchup with an undefeated 4-0 record.

Taylor Swift Makes Quick Trip to Arrowhead After Los Angeles Performance

Swift appeared at Arrowhead less than 24 hours after performing at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

The singer attended the star-studded event Saturday night and performed several songs from her catalog.

Her setlist included “Blank Space,” “Love Story” and “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Swift also appeared on the red carpet wearing a Dior gown.

Kelce did not accompany her to the gala as he prepared for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Despite the late-night performance and travel between California and Missouri, Swift arrived in Kansas City in time to watch her husband play.