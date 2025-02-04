Taylor Swift Gets Bad News Ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift have something in common. Sure, they come from totally different careers, but they’re both at the top of their game, pun intended. Kelce is heading to the Chiefs’ third consecutive Super Bowl and hoping to pull off a third consecutive win, while Swift already has a bevy of Grammy Awards and was looking to secure at least one more at the 2025 Grammys.

Swift showed up at the Grammy Awards to celebrate her 2024 studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” which was a hit. The album, which marked her 11 studio studio set, spent an incredible 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards

Swift is basically the Kansas City Chiefs of the Grammy Awards. She’s already has 14 awards to her name and is still getting nominated for more.

Swift’s latest album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” was up for six Grammys this year. Swift’s categories were Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for being featured Gracie Abrams’ “Us.”

The songstress, though, didn’t win any Grammys on Sunday.

While it wasn’t great news that Swift left the event without any trophies, that doesn’t diminish the 14 Grammys she’s already won. Swift really has nothing to prove at this point, and she was often showed on TV during the program clapping for the winners and smiling.

Following the Grammys, Swift’s PR and management company, sent out a message about the evening.

“We’d like to thank the entire Department for tuning in tonight to support Taylor and all the incredible artists at the #GRAMMYs! No … body loved #TSTTPD more than you, and we couldn’t be prouder of what this album has accomplished,” they stated in a since-deleted post. “Until our next board meeting.”

Swift looked dashing at the show, wearing a red, one-sleeved dress with a high slit.

Some Eagles Fans Take the Low Road

Now, Swift will go to New Orleans to support Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. The Chiefs are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles, and Kansas City heads to the game with a 17-2 record, while the Eagles are at 17-3.

Some Eagles fans aren’t happy with Swift’s chosen team. On Saturday, February 1, sports analyst and expert Dov Kleiman posted a viral image on X showing a T-shirt that read a nasty comment to Swift, which we won’t repeat here.

In the post, Kleiman noted that the move from Eagles fans was “awful” and that “there’s no place for this in sports.”

Fans commented on Kleiman’s post, one stating, “Apparently, there is in Philadelphia. They’ve lowered the bar so low they might have to hire South Park’s James Cameron to go down in the submarine and raise the bar again? Philadelphia Eagles fans are unconscionable.”

Swift is from Pennsylvania, so perhaps that hurts a bit more for Eagles fans. But, that’s not an excuse for poor behavior.