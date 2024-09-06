Taylor Swift Skips Sitting With Brittany Mahomes Amid Trump Drama

Last year, pop icon Taylor Swift repeatedly cozied up to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, in a suite during Chiefs’ games. However, on September 5, fans noticed a very different seating setup: Swift and Brittany Mahomes were not sitting together for the Chiefs game.

Although it’s not clear why, some were quick to note that the game-day separation comes amid controversy over Brittany Mahomes’ public support of former President Donald Trump. TMZ reported that Mahomes and Swift “may be on the outs,” and the reason could be politics.

“Oh no! It looks like the real drama at the Chiefs game wasn’t on the field—it was in the VIP seats! Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes sitting apart is like peanut butter without jelly, or worse—like a Travis Kelce pass that doesn’t get caught! Rumor has it, they needed the entire Chiefs offensive line just to keep the awkward tension from spilling over,” a person wrote on X.

Check out how close the two were at a past game before the Trump controversy.

According to Fox News, Swift and Mahomes “were seen sitting in separate suites at Arrowhead Stadium.” Last year, their friendship was a “staple” at games and “became symbolic for the Chiefs in broadening their fanbase among women,” Fox News reported.

Fox News reported that Swift watched the game from a suite with her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce. However, Mahomes revealed in an Instagram story that she was in a suite with her daughter, Sterling Skye, Fox reported. Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram story was still up on September 6. Photos in it included the view from Mahomes’ suite and pictures with her daughter and of a drink.

Brittany Mahomes Sparked Controversy When She Liked Trump’s Instagram Post

Brittany Mahomes has been increasingly vocal about her support for Trump.

According to Fox News, the controversy started on August 13, when Brittany “liked Trump’s Instagram post that outlined the ‘2024 GOP platform.'”

She responded to the controversy in a no-longer-visible Instagram story, Fox News Reported, which read, “I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood. There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

In another post she wrote, according to Fox News, “Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind. Read that again!”

Brittany then doubled down by liking two more pro-Trump comments, one that read “TRUMP-VANCE 2024” and another that said “Glad to see you aren’t backing down. We are all entitled to our own opinions and shouldn’t be bullied into submission,” according to Fox News.

She told the Whoop podcast that her husband has helped her manage the controversy by telling her to stop caring what other people think.

“I don’t give an (expletive) what people have to say about me anymore,” she said.

Trump then gave Brittany Mahomes a shout out on his Truth Social page, writing, “I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country. With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless ‘leaders,’ it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!”

Taylor Swift Has Criticized Donald Trump in the Past

After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 29, 2020

Swift has not endorsed Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race and could worry that being photographed with Brittany Mahomes might be misinterpreted as support of her own.

In 2020, Swift wrote on X, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump.”

According to Billboard, Swift has endorsed Democrats in the past: Tennessee Democratic candidates Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives.

Billboard reported that Swift “has been open for years about her left-leaning political views.” This election season she has used her star power to urge her fans to vote, Billboard reported.

She donated money to the “March for Our Lives” effort after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, she announced on Instagram.