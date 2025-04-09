Hi, Subscriber

Taylor Swift Could Be at Less Chiefs Games to Support Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce seem to be going strong, but the singer might be at fewer Chiefs games in 2025.

Swift has attended 19 Kansas City Chiefs games since starting to publicly date Travis Kelce became public. Of the 19 Chiefs games that she’s attended, they’ve won all but three of them, so one could say she’s their lucky charm. Of course, they’re a solid team and have been for years, so one can’t really give Swift the credit.

Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs

It’s been in the news as of late that Kelce and Swift are both taking time away from the public eye, and that could also mean Swift being at NFL games. According to an April 3 report from Daily Mail, insiders claim the two will not be “out and about as much as they have been,” and that could include NFL games.

The report also states that Kelce had a bit of trouble with all the fame after starting to date Swift. Who wouldn’t? Sure, he was already famous, but nothing can prepare anyone for what it’s like to date one of the most famous and celebrated people in the world today. So, this time around, the report states that Kelce will go “all in this season” with the Chiefs.

The insider also said that “the only thing that could derail him would be injury” and that “he wants to be the reason that the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl.”

So, what does Swift think? According to the insider, “Taylor is all about it.” Oh, and the insider also said that their relationship was “going great.”

Travis Kelce and Retirement

It’s possible that Kelce was closer to retirement after the Chiefs’ 2024 season than expected. The insider said the player was “heavily leaning towards retirement after this season.” So, Kelce wants to “keep his head down, play better, train harder, and not allow any unnecessary drama to ruin anything along the way.”

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce have reportedly been taking some time to just enjoy each other’s company since the end of the NFL season and Swift’s Eras tour. They’ve been together but kept a very low profile.

“A lot of their time is spent at home just relaxing. Despite their fame, they’re really just like any other couple,” an insider told Page Six in an April 3 interview. “They like to cuddle on the couch and watch movies, play board games, spend time with family, cook dinner together and just hang out.”

The insider added that having this time out of the spotlight is “such a nice escape for them” ahead of when “they eventually have to get out in the public eye again due to their careers.” This time away from the spotlight has been so refreshing for Taylor and Travis. They really cherish this time while they can because they know it can’t last forever.”

