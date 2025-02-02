Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Decision on Going to the Super Bowl: Report

The Super Bowl is coming up quickly, and many want to know if Taylor Swift will be at the big game to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift was famously in attendance at last year’s Super Bowl, when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, and embraced Kelce on the field after the big showing. But, will she be in New Orleans this year?

Swift’s pattern this season has been to only attend home games for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium due to security concerns, which makes sense. She’s one of the most famous people in the world, so security is extremely tight wherever she goes. The fact she’s missed away games has fans wondering if she’ll make an exception for the Super Bowl.

In a January 31 feature in Page Six, Bernie Zilio and Eileen Reslen discuss the Grammy Awards, which take place Sunday, February 2, as well as the Swift factor. According to the report, Kelce won’t be at the Grammys due to preparing for the Super Bowl. That was expected, since teams usually arrive very early on Super Bowl week.

But, the report also announces Swift’s plans for the big game.

“We can confirm that Swift will be at Caesars Superdome to cheer on her boyfriend and his teammates as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9,” the entertainment experts stated in the piece.

So, there you go. According to Page Six, another trip to watch Kelce try to secure the Vince Lombardi Trophy is a go for Swift. It’s a bit surprising, since she’s shied away from away games this season, but this is the Super Bowl, so it makes sense that Swift would want to be there and support her man.

As for Kelce likely not being at the Grammy Awards, back on January 27, Emma James of the Daily Mail stated that the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills “means that fans will be left waiting even longer for the couple to make their first official red carpet appearance together, with speculation rife that if the Chiefs had not made the Super Bowl then he would have supported her at the Grammys on February 2.”

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Love Story

Swift and Kelce’s road to romance has really been like a Hallmark movie. As the story goes, after Taylor’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, the star tight end told his brother on an episode of their New Heights podcast that he was really hoping to give Swift a “friendship” bracelet with his phone number.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said on the show, joking. “So I was a little butt-hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Travis stuck to that story, too, stating, “I said what I said,” he told NFL’s Andrew Siciliano. “And I meant what I said when I said it.”