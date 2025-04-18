Taylor Swift Given ‘Deepest Apologies’ After Embarrassing Mistake

When you’re a pop star as big as Taylor Swift, followers are going to be clamoring for any indication of an announcement about new music, a tour or both. Every time the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce makes even a small move, people love to read into it and gather some hope of a big music happening coming soon.

Such was the case with a recent charity giveaway, which seemed to imply that Swift had some 2026 plans lined up. But, it turned out to be a big mistake, and now, Swift has been issued a heartfelt apology.

A Big Taylor Swift Mistake

The 12th annual Unbridled Eve Derby Gala is on the way, which happens the evening before the Kentucky Derby and fundraises to help various nonprofits.

While it’s a good cause, organizers inadvertently listed a certain item that got Swifties in a frenzy. Among the items listed for auction were two tickets for Swift’s 2026 tour. But, there’s not tour yet. With this news, Swifties thought, perhaps, there is going to be a 2026 tour, but that the dates haven’t been announced yet.

The organizers behind the Gala took to social media to clear up the confusion. In an apology, they noted, “In the most recent Unbridled Eve press release, we inadvertently listed one of our auction items as a ‘signed guitar by Taylor Swift and two concert tickets during her upcoming 2026 tour.’ Our deepest apologies for getting the Swifties excited, but it should have said ‘guitar signed by Taylor Swift and two tickets for a concert during her next tour.’ We have no knowledge whatsoever of when that tour will occur.”

So, they were a bit premature on stating when her upcoming tour would happen, and the winner of those tickets will have to wait to find out if the shows are in 2026, 2027 or beyond. The organizers also posted a revised press release with the revision made.

Swift, of course, ended her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024 after touring the globe for roughly two years. There’s pretty much no doubt about her touring again, but nobody knows when.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spending Time Together

Instead of touring, Swift seems to be spending quality time with her boyfriend. She’s possibly working on new music and collabs, too, but that has yet to be confirmed.

A fresh report from People published on Wednesday, April 16, goes inside Swift and Kelce’s time away from the spotlight and explains why “it’s a special time for them.”

“They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it,” the source told People. “They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It’s a special time for them.”

The source added that the two are “very serious and in sync,” also saying that Swift and Kelce “value the same things. Right now, the focus is very much on private time out of the spotlight.”

So, it appears all is well with Swift and Kelce, even if you don’t see them out and about as much.