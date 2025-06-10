Taylor Swift Details ‘Inappropriate’ Obsession in Restraining Order

Taylor Swift has been enjoying herself ever since her Eras Tour wrapped up in December 2024, and she’s been spending a lot of downtime with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and just trying to be normal for a while. At the same time, Kelce has been keeping busy with his podcast, “New Heights,” which he hosts with his brother, Jason, and also spending time with Swift.

But, there’s no getting around that Swift is one of the most famous musicians in the world, and with that fame comes stalkers. While Swift has a full security crew to keep her as safe as possible at all times, sometimes, the stalkers even get past security, and that can make for a very dangerous situation.

Now, Swift has reportedly asked for a restraining order from one of her stalkers.

Taylor Swift Details Stalker Incidents

Swift is detailing a stalker by the name of Brian Jason Wagner, 45, who has gone so far to have lied to the DMV and have them change the address on his driver’s license to the pop star’s.

According to a report from The Wrap, Swift filed a restraining order on Monday, June 9, against the Colorado resident, whom she says has stalked her for a year now and even showed up at her Los Angeles home five separate times claiming that they have a child together. It’s really terrifying stuff.

“I have no relationship with Mr. Wagner and have never met or communicated with him,” Swift said in a formal declaration, per The Wrap. “There is absolutely no legitimate reason for him to be attempting to contact me or my staff, to approach my home, or to make representations that he lives there.”

According to Swift’s team, Wagner is a formerly incarcerated man. He came to her L.A. residence three times in July 2024 alone, in one case with a glass bottle that “could have been used as a weapon.” She asserts that he’s insisting they had a romantic relationship together, but these claims are “untrue and disconnected from reality.”

Taylor Swift Has a Fear of ‘Imminent Harm’

“I do not share publicly where I reside and have never shared my address or the location of my Los Angeles residence with Mr. Wagner,” Swift added. “Therefore, the fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family.”

She continued, “The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr. Wagner’s inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm.”

The request also states that when he was in prison, he would write long fan mail “about his infatuation with me, a romantic relationship with me (which does not exist), and other completely fabricated stories about his involvement in my personal life.”

The restraining order requires that Wagner stay at least 100 yards from Swift, her place of residence, her place of work and her vehicle. It’s currently an active temporary order until a hearing at the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County on June 30. This is a scary situation, and we hope that Swift, her family, friends and team all stay safe throughout it.