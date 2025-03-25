Taylor Swift ‘Devastated’ About Her Godson: Report

Many view Taylor Swift as a pop icon, but she’s more than just someone who can write and perform great songs. Swift, after all, is human, and she has very human and loving relationships, including a high-profile one with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

One of Swift’s friends is actress and model Jaime King. The two are so close that King made Swift the godmother of her son, Leo, who is now 9 years old.

King, though, recently lost custody of Leo and her older son James, 11, following a judge awarding sole custody of the two kids to King’s estranged husband, filmmaker Kyle Newman, according to People.

Judge Rules Against Taylor Swift’s Friend, Jaime King

According to People, court documents show the judge’s ruling is due to King’s problems with addiction. The outlet also reports that King has been ordered to enter a “six-month drug/alcohol program.”

Swift is apparently saddened by this turn of events. According to a report by Daily Mail, the pop star is actually “devastated” about the developments. The Daily Mail also reports that Swift doesn’t plan on abandoning King during this difficult time. It’s nice to see such strong loyalty among friends.

“[Swift] will always honor and cherish her commitment to being a godmother to Jaime’s son Leo and any suggestions that she has ditched Jaime or Leo is false,” Daily Mail’s insider said.

“Taylor has not been personally afflicted by the disease of addiction, luckily. But she has had many people who she cares about in her life who are and who have been,” Daily Mail’s source adding, continuing saying, “[Swift] has never walked away from anyone because of this.”

Taylor Swift and Her Role Being a Godparent

According to People, Swift “first became a godparent in July 2015 when her friend Jaime King welcomed her second child, Leo Thames, and named Swift the godmother.” The publication adds that, “Since then, Swift has shared sweet glimpses of her bond with her godson, including dedicating performances to him at her concerts.”

People also reports that Swift revealed that she was a godmother again in July 2024, this time for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ children. “In a post praising Reynolds’ latest movie ‘Deadpool & Wolverine,’ Swift wrote, ‘Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor,’ referencing Reynolds’ onscreen character’s name,” the outlet reported.

As for being a godmother to King’s son, Swift dedicated her popular song “Never Grow Up” to him during a concert. According to People, a month after Leo was born, Swift sang the tune for him during her 1989 concert in Santa Clara, California, and gave a heartfelt tribute to the newborn baby.

“I wrote it when I was 18 or 19, but my friend just had a baby and she made me [his] godmother. I was holding this little baby the other night and I was just thinking differently,” she said during the packed performance. “You’re holding onto something that’s so innocent and so perfect and has no idea what’s coming for it with the world. The world is going to throw so many things at you as we grow up.”