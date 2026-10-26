Fans Get Disappointing Taylor Swift News After Chiefs’ Blowout Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs have little to celebrate following their 20-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

If anything, the only bright light came from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. With four catches for 44 yards, Kelce now holds the record for receiving yards by a tight end (including the postseason) (15,432).

After the game, the Seahawks official account trolled the Chiefs with a Taylor Swift-coded message. They wrote, “End Game,” with a photo of two friendship bracelets that read, “Seahawks win.”

Kelce’s wife did not appear to attend the primetime matchup at Lumen Field. Swift hasn’t attended a road game since the 2024 season, reportedly due to security reasons. With the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony on October 26, fans assume Swift, the youngest inductee ever, is at her Tennessee home preparing for the event.

While rumors started to swirl that the 14-time Grammy winner planned to perform while in town, fans got disappointing news.

Iconic Nashville Venue Announces Taylor Swift Is Not Planning a Surprise Performance

The Bluebird Cafe, one of the most famous music venues in Nashville, is closing for a private event during the same week of the Nashville Songwriters

Hall of Fame ceremony.

With Swift also celebrating the 20th anniversary of her debut album, rumors that she planned to perform at The Bluebird Cafe reached such a fever pitch that the music venue put out a statement due to safety reasons.

The Bluebird Cafe wrote on Instagram, “Nothing like walking into the office on a Monday morning to headlines that make you start questioning your own reality! To all the Swifties eagerly celebrating Taylor Swift’s historic induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, trust that we are celebrating right with you!”

“As much as we wish we had a Taylor-sized surprise up our sleeves, this week’s private event closures are for an unrelated filming that happened to fall on the same week,” the statement continued.

“For the safety of the crew and all of the hopeful fans, we wanted to share this with you! Keep the bluebird in your hearts and join us in celebrating 20 years of Taylor Swift. But don’t show up tomorrow (please). 😂🙏.”

One fan joked in the comments, “That’s exactly what I’d say if Taylor was secretly showing up. 🤣🤣🤣 Good luck with that.” A fan account wrote, “thank you for your service ❤️.”

Fans Hope to See Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift at the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony

While Kelce flew back to Kansas City with his teammates on Sunday night, there’s a chance he makes it to Nashville on Monday if Swift plans to attend the ceremony. He can easily make it back to Kansas City before the team starts practice for the Denver Broncos on Wednesday.

The veteran tight end joined Swift during her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June, where she became the youngest female inductee. Kelce had mandatory minicamp in Kansas City from June 9 to June 11, but made it to New York City on the evening of June 11 for the star-studded ceremony.

The famous couple are incredibly busy but do their best to support one another. Last week, Swift made it to the Chargers-Chiefs game just one day after performing at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.