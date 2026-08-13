Taylor Swift Quietly Makes Donald Trump Decision as Travis Kelce Stays Silent

Taylor Swift has spent the past several days quietly deleting her songs from TikTok videos posted by Donald Trump’s political team and the White House, saying nothing publicly about any of it.

The stealth campaign has escalated fast this week, turning a string of muted soundtracks into an unspoken standoff between pop music’s biggest star and the country’s most powerful office.

The pattern accelerated in early-to-mid August, when the Team Trump account posted a clip of the president and first lady Melania Trump watching fireworks, set to Swift’s Folklore track “August.” The caption read, “I’m sure Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song,” according to Rolling Stone.

Taylor Swift’s Quiet TikTok Purge

By that Friday, the sound had vanished, replaced by a message telling viewers the audio wasn’t available. Older Team Trump posts featuring “Father Figure” and “The Fate of Ophelia,” both from her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl, lost their music too, according to Billboard.

The White House TikTok took its turn Wednesday, posting a montage of Trump waving and swinging an imaginary golf club over Swift’s Red vault cut “I Bet You Think About Me,” captioned “We know you think about us.”

The sound was muted within hours. Swift’s representatives and the White House both declined to comment on the removals.

Trump, Kelce and the Political Undercurrent

Swift’s silence contrasts with a growing list of artists who’ve objected loudly to Trump-affiliated accounts using their music. Sabrina Carpenter called a White House video featuring “Juno” over ICE footage “evil and disgusting.” Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Noah Kahan and Bad Bunny have all demanded removals in similar terms over the past year, according to CNN.

Swift endorsed Trump’s 2024 election opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, in September 2024, prompting Trump to post “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” on Truth Social. He’s since softened in isolated moments, calling her “a terrific person” after her engagement to Travis Kelce.

Kelce himself has stayed above the political fray. Asked in February 2025 about Trump attending Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end called it “a great honor,” regardless of who’s president, according to Billboard.

“No matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life,” Kelce said at the time, “and having the president there — it’s the best country in the world — and that’s pretty cool.”

Swift’s friendship with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has drawn scrutiny before over politics. Brittany Mahomes liked, then unliked, a Trump-related Instagram post in 2024 outlining GOP platform priorities, sparking backlash she answered by saying people can disagree and still show each other kindness.

Trump has repeatedly praised Brittany Mahomes as a “big MAGA fan” while contrasting her with Swift, once saying he likes the Chiefs wife “much better” than the pop star. The two women were later photographed embracing at the U.S. Open, and nothing in the current TikTok saga suggests the friendship has frayed.

Swift’s music removals have apparently remained a copyright matter handled through TikTok’s systems, not a public feud playing out in interviews. The Team Trump account has kept trolling in the background, including a parody version of Swift’s Red album with rewritten song titles referencing border policy. Whether Swift eventually breaks her silence, as she did with Harris in 2024, remains an open question the White House seems intent on testing.