Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Announcement on Friday

It’s been months since Taylor Swift has publicly posted on social media, but the pop star and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce broke her silence on Friday, May 30, and made a huge announcement.

Any musician knows that owning their own music is so important, but that’s not always the case, since music is a business and deals are made as artists are rising.

More than five years ago, Swift’s music was sold to Scooter Braun, so she started releasing re-recordings to gain back some ownership over those originals. Now, the Grammy-winning musician has announced that she has gained back control of her masters.

Taylor Swift Breaks Silence

Swift, 35, announced in an Instagram message on Friday, May 30, that she has officially bought back her music catalog, so she now has full control over her first six albums.

“You belong with me,” Swift shared on Instagram with a range of colorful hearts. She also urged followers to check out a note on her website.

“Hi. I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow,” Swift posted on her site in the form of a handwritten note. “A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wished for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news. All the times I was thiiiiiiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through.”

She added, “I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words: All of the music I’ve ever made… now belongs… to me.”

Taylor Swift’s ‘Greatest Dream’ Has Come True

Swift added that “to say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released 4 of my albums, calling them Taylor’s Version.”

She continued, “The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now.”

Swift also said that the only thing she’s ever wanted was the change “to work hard enough to be able to purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy.” Maybe that’s why she’s been working so hard on all of those Eras Tour dates?

“I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me,” Swift continued.” The way they’ve handled every interaction we’ve had has been honest, fair, and respectful. This was a business deal to them, but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: My memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams. I am endlessly thankful. My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead.”

Swift’s issue with her masters started June 2019, when Braun purchased Big Machine Records from Scott Borchetta.