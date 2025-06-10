Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend Announces Landmark Personal News

Taylor Swift is likely long over her ex-boyfriends now that she’s in a serious relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But, as anyone who has dated knows, sometimes even if someone isn’t “the one,” it’s interesting to keep up with their lives and their new relationships.

Now, one of Swift’s exes, Tom Hiddleston, has dropped some major personal news, and it has to do with his current relationship.

Swift dated Hiddleston for just a few months, from May to September 2016, so it was nothing like her current relationship with Kelce. The two met for the first time at the Met Gala in 2016 and apparently really got along. He was even seen at Swift’s Rhode Island mansion and together in London while they were an item.

Big News for Taylor Swift’s Ex, Tom Hiddleston

Hiddleston is going to be a father for a second time. Hiddleston’s fiancée Zawe Ashton announced the happy baby news in a June 7 interview with Vogue. That same day, she appeared at the SXSW London festival premiere of “The Life of Chuck” showing off her baby bump. Hiddleston and Ashton had their first baby in 2022.

In her interview with Vogue, Ashton discussed wearing a dress by designer Emilia Wickstead on the red carpet.

“I feel really lucky to be working with someone that I know and who’s been such a champion of me at this sensitive red-carpet dressing moment,” Zawe said. “I feel like I’ll be very held on an evening where, as an expectant mother, you can feel a little bit exposed.

She added, “I think that every time you step onto a red carpet, there’s a really unique opportunity to express your authentic self, your individuality, your creativity, and celebrate where you are at in that moment. I’m really grateful to Emilia and her team, and can’t wait to reveal this look.”

Hiddleston has previously talked about how having a baby has changed him. “I think I probably knew it would, but I could never have imagined how deeply it would until it happened. And yeah, it’s before and after,” Hiddleston commented on the Happy Sad Confused podcast in fall of 2023.

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston’s Breakup Was Amicable

When Swift and Hiddleston, reports at the time said the breakup was amicable, so it’s not likely that any of her bad breakup songs are about Hiddleston. When they were dating, a big giveaway that they were an item was when he wore an “I (heart) T.S.” tank top at Rhode Island’s Fourth of July holiday weekend in 2016.

After the breakup, Hiddleston opened up about the tank top and seemed to have no problem talking about his ex. He told GQ magazine, “I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.'”

He added that the friend offered up an “I (heart) T.S” tank top, and Hiddleston said they “all laughed about it. It was a joke.” He also said, “She’s incredible.”