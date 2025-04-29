Taylor Swift Gets Exciting News on a Special Day

Taylor Swift is taking some much-deserved time off, and she’s spending a lot of that downtime with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs. Even when Swift is not out there touring or in the studio working on new music, her songs live and continue to top the charts.

April 19, 2025, was a special day for Swift, because it marked the one-year anniversary of her seminal “The Tortured Poets Department” album dropping. The album, which marked Swift’s 11th studio release, debuted at No. 1 on charts around the world, including No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album has gone six-times platinum in the U.S., two-times platinum in the U.K. and multiple-times platinum in countries around the world. Now, Swift has gotten some exciting news almost to the day of that album coming out.

Taylor Swift is No. 1 Again

Taylor Swift shot up to No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart once again on April 25 with “The Tortured Poets Department” due to a recent physical reissue, according to Billboard. On April 19, exactly one year after “The Tortured Poets Department” first dropped, Swift released a new signed CD variant in honor of that anniversary, and it made the album jump from No. 24 to No. 1 on the chart.

When it was released in April 2024, “The Tortured Poets Department” broke multiple official charts records and “surpassed Adele’s ’30’ (2021) to become the biggest opening week for an album since Ed Sheeran’s ‘Divide’ in 2017,” according to Billboard.

“The return to the top gives Swift her 11th non-consecutive week at No. 1 with the LP, her longest running in the U.K. yet,” Billboard added. “On the Billboard 200, the record has notched a massive 17 non-consecutive weeks in the top spot.”

It’s part of a banner year for Swift. Earlier this year, she surpassed pop ion Madonna to be crowned the female artist with the most No. 1 albums in U.K. chart history. So, she certainly has a strong fanbase in the U.K. Swift also reissued “Lover (Live In Paris),” a live album that first dropped in 2023, on heart-shaped double-vinyl around Valentine’s Day, and that also shot up the chats. Fans hope she’s working on new music and maybe even some surprise collabs. It’s worth noting that “The Tortured Poets Department” was also the No. 1 Billboard album of 200 in 2024, beating out albums in every other genre.

Taylor Swift Makes Elite Tally

Forbes recently released its roster of the world’s celebrity billionaires, and Taylor Swift is one of them. For the report, Forbes identified 18 celebrity billionaires, and they are worth a total of $39 billion, which is up from $14 and $31 billion in 2024.

Swift, once again, made the cut. As for Swift’s net worth, according to Forbes, it’s $1.6 billion.

“The pop star became a billionaire in 2023 after taking home an estimated $190 million after taxes for just the first leg of her famous Eras Tour,” Forbes stated. “The rest of her fortune is based on the value of her music catalog, plus music royalties and additional touring. She’s stashed about $115 million in a swath of homes from Rhode Island to Tennessee.”