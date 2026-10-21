Taylor Swift Has NSFW Response to Jason Kelce’s Early Morning Request for Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift had a blunt response when Jason Kelce called her husband, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at 7:30 a.m. with an unexpected request.

During the October 21 episode of their “New Heights” podcast, the Kelce brothers revealed that Jason woke up Travis and Swift because he needed help with his workout.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles center was visiting Kansas City and participating in a fitness challenge called “Squatober” when he decided to call his younger brother.

Travis initially worried that something had happened to Jason during his workout.

Instead, Jason wanted Travis to come downstairs and spot him while he lifted weights.

As Travis prepared to leave their bedroom, Swift made her feelings clear.

“I’m walking out of the room, and Taylor’s like, ‘This is (expletive) up,'” Travis recalled.

The brothers laughed while discussing the singer’s reaction to the early morning interruption.

Travis Kelce Feared Something Was Wrong When Jason Called at 7:30 A.M.

Travis explained that Jason’s early phone call immediately made him concerned about his brother’s safety.

“I get a call at 7:30 in the morning. In my mind, I’m thinking worst-case scenario,” Travis said.

“I’m like, ‘Oh, (expletive). Is everything okay? Maybe after the run Jason’s in the hospital, he blew his knee out or something.’ I dunno, I was worst-case scenario, the brain was just waking up. I was like, ‘Uhh, you okay?'”

Jason quickly explained why he was calling.

“Jason’s like, ‘Yeah, can you come spot me?’ I was just like, ‘No way!'” Travis recalled.

Despite the unusual timing, Travis agreed to help.

However, the Chiefs tight end had concerns about spotting his brother while recovering from an ankle injury.

“I got my ankle wrap. And he’s like, ‘Nah, nah, it’s bench, it’s bench. It’s not squat,'” Travis said.

“And I’m like, cool, ’cause I wouldn’t be able to save you if it was a (expletive) back squat. I’m like, ‘Cool, I’ll come down.'”

Travis said he tried to reassure Swift before heading downstairs.

“Nah, it’ll be good. It’ll be good!” he recalled telling her.

Jason Kelce Flew to Kansas City With 50 Pounds of Weights for Squatober

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Jason’s workout plans had already prompted an unusual conversation between the brothers before the morning phone call.

Travis revealed that Jason had contacted him about the weightlifting equipment available in his basement.

“I knew Jason was doing Squatober,” Travis said.

“He actually asked me how much weight I have in my basement. I didn’t even add it up. I just told him how many weights I had. And he was like, ‘Oh, okay, cool, I’ll bring some.'”

Jason confirmed that he brought two 25-pound weight plates on his flight to Kansas City.

“A couple extra plates to throw on the old squat bar,” Travis said.

“Absolutely hilarious, the most meathead thing I think I’ve ever seen Jason do.”

The retired NFL star’s commitment to his fitness challenge ultimately led to the phone call that interrupted Travis and Swift’s morning.

Travis Kelce’s Ankle Injury Came During Chiefs’ Win Over Chargers

Travis’ concerns about helping Jason with a squat workout followed an ankle injury he suffered during Kansas City’s October 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs tight end limped off the field after a tackle by Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley.

Medical personnel examined Travis on the sideline and wrapped his ankle.

He briefly returned to the field before heading back to the medical table for additional tape around the outside of his shoe.

Despite the injury, Travis finished the game with four receptions on five targets for 53 yards.

Kansas City defeated Los Angeles 22-6 to improve to 5-0.

Following the victory, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed Travis’ condition.

“Travis Kelce tweaked his ankle and played through it. Says he’ll be sore tomorrow, but he’ll be OK,” Reid said, according to AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman.