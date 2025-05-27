Taylor Swift Given Unfortunate News on Monday

Taylor Swift seems to be having a blast since her Eras Tour wrapped up in December 2024. She’s been spending plenty of downtime with her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and simply enjoying being a bit normal for once.

Meanwhile, Kelce has been keeping busy with his podcast, “New Heights,” which he hosts with his brother, Jason, and also spending plenty of quality time with Swift.

But, Swift was handed some surprising news on Monday night. While it’s not great news, we’re sure she can handle it.

Taylor Swift Gets Rough News

You can’t win them all, or so they say. Swift, 35, was up for six awards at the American Music Awards on Monday, May 27, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Touring Artist, Album of the Year and Favorite Pop Album for The Tortured Poets Department and Collaboration of the Year for “Fortnight” featuring Post Malone.

Swift didn’t attend the ceremony, and maybe that was a good move, because she ended up not getting any of the awards. Of course, Swift has received countless awards over the years, so she’s had plenty of wins in her career.

It seems like a trend that some artists with lots of nominations ended up walking away empty handed. Kendrick Lamar, a three-time AMA winner, had the most nominations for 2025 with 10, but he only ended up winning one award for favorite hip-hop song.

Post Malone entered the evening with the second most nominations with eight, and he walked away with two awards: favorite country song and favorite male country artist.

Billie Eilish Was the Big Winner

Billie Eilish was the big winner at the 2025 American Music Awards. She won in all seven categories for which she was nominated, including the top award of artist of the year. Eilish wasn’t at the ceremony to get her awards, because she’s busy with her world tour.

As Paul Grein of Billboard notes in a May 27 piece, Eilish’s “unexpectedly strong showing makes up for a couple of disappointments Eilish has experienced in the past year. ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming her first studio album not to reach No. 1. And she was shut out at the 2025 Grammys, despite seven nominations.”

Even though Swift didn’t win any awards, she actually holds the record for most AMA wins in the history of the ceremony with 40. What was surprising for fans, though, was that many fans thought she would show up, and she didn’t.

The 2025 AMAs took place on May 26 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in a ceremony hosted by Jennifer Lopez.

Janet Jackson accepted the Icon Award at the ceremony. “No disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon,” she said accepting her award per Variety. “My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous. We weren’t raised like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing and singing, and fame came with the result of hard work and dedication.”

She added, “My story, my family’s story, it’s truly an American story. This would have only happened in America. The one thing that I hope for is that I’ve been an inspiration to others and artists, to follow their dreams and succeed.”