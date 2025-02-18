Taylor Swift Achieves Historic Milestone as Travis Kelce Enters Offseason

A good amount of time has passed since Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a 40-22 Super Bowl LIX matchup, and even though it still stings, people are moving on. Kelce’s pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift was at the game to cheer on the tight end, and after several days of mourning, Swift finally has some good news.

Just one week after the Super Bowl loss, Swift is celebrating a career milestone.

Taylor Swift Celebrates Career First for 2025

On Sunday, February 16, exactly one week after the Super Bowl shenanigans, Swift surpassed 1 billion total streams in the U.S.

Chart Data shared the news, an organization that shares “music charts, awards, industry news and more in real time.”

“Taylor Swift becomes the first female artist to earn over 1 billion total streams in the US in 2025,” Chart Data posted on X, along with a photo of Swift on stage during the Eras tour.

So, which songs helped push Swift over the edge? According to the music experts at Billboard, Swift’s song which spent the longest amount of time on the Billboard 100 Chart is “Cruel Summer,” which spent 54 weeks on the chart. Other top Swift songs include “Anti-Hero,” “You Belong With Me,” “Shake It Off,” “Love Story” and “Teardrops on My Guitar.”

In a December 2024 feature, Billboard’s Gary Trust deemed Swift’s “Shake It Off” her most popular song overall, stating that this “anthem found her unabashedly looking for pop dominance, and she found it: The single debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and posted four weeks at the top.”

Trust added, “Plus, its nearly six-month stay in the top 10 alone plays a major role in its status as Swift’s biggest charting single in a career with a multitude of milestones.”

Taylor Swift Makes History Among Women in Music

In a separate Billboard feature, Trust noted that Swift had 14 Billboard 200 No. 1s between 2008 and 2024, which is “the most among women dating to the survey’s start in March 1956.” She first topped the charts with “Fearless” and then did it again with her latest release, 2024’s “The Tortured Poets Department.” The latter album “dominated for a personal-best 17 weeks from charts dated May 4 through Dec. 21, 2024,” Trust noted.

On the subject of music and sports, Super Bowl LIX halftime performer Kendrick Lamar became “the first rapper in history to simultaneously chart three albums in the top 10 on the Billboard 200,” according to a post on X from Chart Data on February 16.

While Swift has reason to celebrate with her latest victory, Kelce is hopefully getting over the Super Bowl loss. On the Wednesday following the game, February 12, the star tight end appeared on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason, and said that he’s “kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.”

“I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected,” he added. “I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl.”