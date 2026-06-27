Did Taylor Swift’s Knicks Shirt Hide Travis Kelce Wedding Easter Egg?

Taylor Swift has a long history of hiding messages in plain sight, and Swifties are now convinced she telegraphed her surprise wedding entertainment lineup from a courtside seat at Madison Square Garden.

On June 10, Swift appeared at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs wearing a custom royal-blue T-shirt that read “Stevie Knicks” in orange lettering. Seventeen days later, reporters Sara Nathan and Jeanette Settembre of Page Six reported that Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks is slated to perform at Swift’s wedding celebration, also reportedly at Madison Square Garden. Insiders described the event as “bigger than the Met Gala.”

The shirt, in retrospect, now appears to be one of Swift’s “Easter eggs,” cryptic clues she leaves for her fans to give them hints of upcoming projects and events.

Taylor Swift’s Easter Egg History

Swift sat courtside at Game 4 alongside Este Haim and Alana Haim of the band Haim, who each wore their own hand-lettered pun shirts, “Knickelback” and “Knickole Kidman,” and Law & Order: SVU actress Mariska Hargitay, also in a matching “Stevie Knicks” shirt. Alana Haim made the shirts herself, according to Vogue, using $2.99 Gildan tees from Michaels, Speedball orange screen-printing ink and a Cricut machine. Swift texted Haim requesting the shirt. Haim replied that making it was “my dream.”

Swift has built an entire mythology around exactly this kind of layered signaling — outfits, lyrics, color choices and appearances that function as coded dispatches to her fan base. The “Stevie Knicks” shirt worked on at least two levels. First, it served as a tribute to a musical mentor and a nod to the home team at the very venue where her wedding or wedding reception would later take place. Page Six explicitly framed the June 10 appearance as Swift “dropping a hint.”

The celebration, dubbed a “Wedding-palooza” by Nashville sources cited in Page Six, is still days away. Swift staged one of her more elaborate setups, and the whole room was in on it except the people watching from home.

Taylor Swift’s Stevie Nicks Connection

Nicks is not simply a famous friend Swift decided to book. Their bond stretches back more than 15 years. The two shared the stage at the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards in 2010, according to TMZ. Nicks also contributed the prologue poem to Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department and has publicly positioned herself as a mentor to Swift on navigating the pressures of superstardom.

The wedding celebration, a roughly 1,000-to-1,200-guest event planned for July 3 at MSG, will reportedly also feature country star Tim McGraw. That name carries obvious personal resonance. “Tim McGraw” was the title of Swift’s debut Billboard Hot Country Songs hit in 2006, released when she was 16. Swift and McGraw have performed together previously, including a 2018 Nashville stop on her Reputation Stadium Tour alongside McGraw’s wife, Faith Hill.

A more intimate gathering of around 100 guests is expected the night before, July 2, described by sources as a rehearsal dinner. Street closures near MSG have been confirmed by city officials, though no public marriage license had been recorded as of publication. Paul McCartney has also been mentioned as a possible third performer, though he was reportedly in the United Kingdom at the time. Ed Sheeran, a longtime Swift collaborator, was named as a guest who might also take the stage.