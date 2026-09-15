Taylor Swift ‘Livid’ at Wedding Guest Who Once Worked With Travis Kelce: Report

Taylor Swift is reportedly “livid” after Nikki Glaser told a Las Vegas audience that she attended Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding despite not knowing the couple, according to a report published Sept. 11 by entertainment industry insider Rob Shuter.

The comedian described the July 3 wedding at Madison Square Garden as “the best night of my life as a Swiftie” and “the purest love I’ve ever witnessed.” But she also said the invitation surprised her.

“I don’t even know them, but I got invited,” Glaser said, as quoted by the New York Post Page Six.

An unnamed Swift insider told Shuter that the pop superstar was “furious” because Glaser had said aloud what other guests supposedly knew privately. Namely, that some celebrities in attendance barely knew the couple, and some had never met Swift or Kelce.

There is no on-the-record confirmation from Swift, Kelce or either camp that Swift is angry with Glaser.

The comedian’s account establishes that she did not view herself as a close friend of Swift or Kelce, but merely a “Swiftie,” that is, a fan of Swift. But Glaser earlier worked with Kelce on the reality game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, meaning her line about not knowing “them” may have referred more directly to Swift.

In fact, according to People magazine, as recently as 2024 — the year after he started dating Swift — Kelce was “roasted for his ‘love life’” by Glaser on the show.

Recapping the Swift-Kelce MSG Wedding

Swift and Kelce were married at Madison Square Garden on July 3, with Adam Sandler officiating. Austin Swift served as his sister’s man of honor, while Jason Kelce was his brother’s best man; the couple skipped a conventional wedding party.

The reported scale left room for both intimacy and an unusually large outer circle. Most accounts put the main event at roughly 1,100 guests, while an approximately 100-person pre-wedding gathering was held the previous night. Guests reportedly signed nondisclosure agreements, surrendered phones and entered through screened, staggered arrivals.

The core of the guest list was easy to identify. Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, and Kelce’s parents, Ed and Donna, attended, as did Austin, Jason and Swift’s childhood friend Abigail Anderson.

So did people with long, visible ties to one or both newlyweds, including Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, Jack Antonoff, Haim, Gigi Hadid, Paul McCartney, Andy Reid, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, George Kittle, Cooper Kupp and Erin Andrews.

Then there was the arena-sized celebrity layer which featured Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien, Dakota Johnson, Zoë Kravitz and Karlie Kloss. The reported list crossed music, sports and film.

What Glaser Actually Established

Swift had already explained her approach to the guest list in 2025, saying she preferred inviting “anyone I’ve ever talked to” over making a smaller group into an anxious referendum on every relationship. The wedding, by all accounts, followed that plan.

The rest of the guest list points in both directions.

For Swift and Kelce’s families, closest collaborators, teammates, coaches and longtime friends, the relationships were obvious. Nicks has known Swift for years. Antonoff has been one of Swift’s central creative partners. Sandler had a professional and personal connection to the couple before officiating.

For some other guests, the public record is thinner.