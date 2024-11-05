Taylor Swift Makes Up for Ditching Kamala Harris Rally

The Kansas City Chiefs maintained their undefeated reign in the NFL on Monday, November 5, with a close win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tight end Travis Kelce was in top form at the game, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was there to cheer him on.

Attending the game meant Swift had to miss Kamala Harris’ final campaign rally in Philadelphia, which was the same night.

Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris and is a supporter of Harris and Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz, so many fans thought she would be performing at the rally, especially since Swift is from the state of Pennsylvania.

Instead, Swift went to the game, but she made up for missing Harris’ rally with a special social media post.

Taylor Swift Urges Her Fans to Vote in the U.S. Election

On Monday, November 4, one day before the U.S. election, Swift took to Instagram to share some photos from the tour’s Indianapolis stop and share an urgent message with fans.

“Couldn’t have asked for a more magical way to end our US shows on The Eras Tour,” she wrote. “Just had the time of my life with 207,000 beautiful people in Indianapolis who showered us with so much love and excitement and joy… I know I’ll be looking back on this weekend and smiling because it was just like a dreamscape, all of it.” She also thanked “everyone who came out to see” their final American shows.

Then, Swift urged her followers to exercise their right to vote, stating, “And here’s a friendly but extremely important reminder that tomorrow is the US Election and your last chance to vote.”

Swift wrapped up the message saying there are only nine shows left on The Eras Tour. “I can’t believe we’re in single digits,” she said.

Taylor Swift Missed Kamala Harris’ Final Campaign Rally But Supports Her

On Sunday, November 3, the Kamala Harris campaign released a statement naming the performers for Harris’ rally in Philadelphia, and Swift wasn’t on the roster, so fans had a hunch she would be in Kansas City on Monday evening. Performers who were at the event included Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, the Roots, Jazmine Sullivan, Oprah Winfrey, Fat Joe, DJ Cassidy, Adam Blackstone and more.

Swift officially endorsed Vice President Harris for president on social media on September 10, right after the debate between Vice President Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” she wrote in a statement at the time. “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.”

She added, “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”