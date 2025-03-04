Hi, Subscriber

Taylor Swift Making a Surprise Career Move

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift is making a surprise career jump, according to a report, and it's something Travis Kelce has done before.

Taylor Swift had a busy 2024, with a lot of her work time spent on her Eras Tour and free time spent supporting her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, in the stands at his Kansas City Chiefs games, including the big game. Now, both Swift and Kelce have some downtime, and they’re expected to take some personal time together, go on a vacation and just enjoy being with each other for a while with no distractions.

But, anyone who follows Swift knows she can’t stay on the sidelines for long. A new report points to her making a unique career move as soon as this year.

New Report Reveals Taylor Swift’s New Career

Swifties are hoping for new music and another tour on the way, which is a fair bet, but a new report from Hollywood insider and expert Daniel Richtman points at a different career twist.

“I hear Taylor Swift is going back to acting and trying to find the right project,” Richtman reported. “She talked to studios about starring in a limited series for streaming and a big sci-fi film. Also a superhero role.”

So, Swift could be gearing up for a role in a “big” science fiction movie and a superhero role? That’s a lot of work, especially if she’s also planning to work on new music and plotting out a tour for 2026. Maybe Kelce can help her, since he’s done some acting, too.

Swift has acted before, but it’s never been her main gig. In 2010, she made her major movie picture debut with a part in the comedy “Valentine’s Day,” and she’s also appeared in “The Lorax” in 2012, “The Giver” in 2014, “Cats” in 2019 and more.

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Really Started Dating

As for the Swift and Kelce relationship, Kelce’s next-door neighbor Wes Bergmann appeared with hosts Michele Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian on The Social Game Podcast and spilled the beans on some Swift and Kelce relationship stuff.

Bergmann, who lives in the same gated community as Kelce in Leawood in Kansas City, says he knew Kelce and Swift were dating months before the news broke.

“He’s an enigma — on one hand, he’s like this big, tough football player,” he said of Kelce. “On the other, he’s going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him.”

Bergmann added that Swift “loves a brooding artist, usually they are a bit scrawnier, they’re kind of like womanizers in a lot of ways. And then you have him who seems chivalrous, an all-American football player and he has just been winning and crushing.” He continued, saying that Kelce is “the boy next door.”

He also said that people didn’t believe him at first when he said Kelce and Swift were dating, stating, “I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff and I tried to tell this woman a long time ago.”

“‘They are together, just so you know’ and she didn’t believe it,” Bergmann added. “She didn’t believe it, she was like ‘she only goes for artists,'” he continued. “I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by like six months.”

