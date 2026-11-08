Taylor Swift Turns Heads With Her Chiefs Game-Day Fit With Tributes to Travis Kelce and Their Dog

Taylor Swift showed support for her husband, Travis Kelce, at the Kansas City Chiefs‘ game against the New York Jets on Sunday, November 8, in an outfit with a special connection to the tight end.

The 36-year-old singer watched the game from her usual suite at Arrowhead Stadium, wearing a red-and-pink striped Tommy Hilfiger sweater polo. Kelce, 37, became an ambassador for the fashion brand earlier this year.

According to Page Six, Swift’s cable-knit sweater was on sale for $56 at kickoff, but it sold out within minutes of the Grammy winner appearing on television.

Swift also wore her custom Stephanie Gottlieb necklace featuring Kelce’s jersey number, 87. The diamond-encrusted piece previously appeared as part of her outfit at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The singer attended Sunday’s game with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and longtime friend Karlie Kloss.

Taylor Swift’s Tommy Hilfiger Sweater Has a Connection to Travis Kelce and Their Dog

Kelce announced his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger in March 2026, and his first campaign for the brand launched in September.

The campaign also featured the couple’s dog, Wendy, who made her fashion debut alongside the Chiefs star.

Swift’s decision to wear the brand on Sunday came as Kelce arrived at Arrowhead Stadium wearing a Tommy Hilfiger outfit of his own.

The tight end paired a color-blocked Tommy Hilfiger x FRGMT regatta jacket with black pants, a New Era x Cleveland Guardians baseball cap, and Nike Air Jordans.

He completed the look with a Rolex watch, Louis Vuitton sunglasses and a monogram necklace.

Swift wasn’t the only member of her family showing support for Kelce through her clothing.

Her mother, Andrea, wore a black sweater that read “Karma Is The Guy On The Chiefs.”

The phrase references Swift’s song “Karma,” which she famously changed during her “Eras Tour” performances after beginning her relationship with Kelce.

Swift, aka Mrs. Kelce, Has Made Several Fashion Tributes to Kelce This NFL Season

Swift has continued attending Chiefs home games throughout the 2026 NFL season, frequently incorporating the team’s colors and personalized jewelry into her outfits.

At Kansas City’s October 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, she wore a red Louis Vuitton bodysuit and her signature red lipstick.

For the September 20 game against the Indianapolis Colts, Swift chose a Wear by Erin Andrews Chiefs tank top and belted jeans.

She also wore a custom Catbird necklace engraved with Kelce’s jersey number, 87.

Earlier in the season, Swift attended the Chiefs’ home opener against the Denver Broncos wearing a red gingham polo dress from Guest in Residence, the clothing brand founded by her close friend Gigi Hadid.

Although Swift no longer regularly makes the pregame tunnel appearances that attracted attention during her earlier visits to Arrowhead Stadium, cameras continue to capture her watching Kelce from a private suite.

Taylor Swift Reacts as Travis Kelce Scores Touchdown Against the Jets

Taylor Swift Was Loving This Travis Kelce Touchdown. Looks Like She’s In A Suit With Donna Kelce As Well. https://t.co/tFD5w14cdK pic.twitter.com/jAlAo1Ss5a — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 8, 2026

Swift also watched Kelce reach the end zone during the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

The Chiefs faced fourth-and-1 when quarterback Patrick Mahomes delivered a two-handed shovel toss to Kelce near the goal line.

Kelce carried the ball into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown, extending Kansas City’s lead to 21-12.

Although the play initially appeared to be a passing touchdown, officials ruled the backward toss a handoff, crediting Kelce with a rushing score.

Swift watched from her suite as officials took additional time to confirm the touchdown.

The delay continued even after Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and the special teams unit lined up for the extra point.

Swift, like the other fans at Arrowhead Stadium, had to wait for the officials to finish reviewing the play before Kansas City’s touchdown was confirmed.

The score came during Kelce’s 200th career NFL game, adding another milestone to the tight end’s career.