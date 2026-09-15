Taylor Swift Makes Arrowhead Debut as Mrs. Kelce During Chiefs-Broncos Season Opener

Taylor Swift is back at Arrowhead Stadium, but this time she is watching the Kansas City Chiefs as Mrs. Travis Kelce.

Swift made her first appearance at Arrowhead since marrying Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce when Kansas City opened its 2026 season against the Denver Broncos on Monday, Sept. 14.

About 13 minutes into ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast, cameras cut to Swift watching the game from a suite. She wasn’t alone. Actor Tom Cruise was alongside her for the season opener.

The NFL’s official X account quickly highlighted the A-list pairing.

“Taylor Swift and Tom Cruise in the house for MNF,” the league posted.

Taylor Swift Returns to Arrowhead With Tom Cruise

Swift became a familiar sight at Chiefs games after her relationship with Kelce became public, frequently watching from a suite alongside his family and friends.

In more recent seasons, however, Swift has kept a lower profile around the team. She has attended games without announcing her plans beforehand and has primarily been spotted at home games at Arrowhead Stadium.

Her appearance for the 2026 opener carried added significance after a major change in her personal life during the offseason.

Swift and Kelce married July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York in front of nearly 1,000 guests. Several of Kelce’s Chiefs teammates attended, along with head coach Andy Reid.

That made Monday night’s game Swift’s first opportunity to watch Kelce play at Arrowhead since their wedding.

Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift Wedding ‘The Best Night of My Life’

Kelce opened up about his marriage to Swift just days before taking the field against Denver.

Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes sat down with ESPN’s Chris Berman for an interview ahead of the Chiefs’ season opener. ESPN released part of the conversation on Sept. 11.

“I heard you got married. Is this true?” Berman asked.

“This is true, this is true,” Kelce responded before joking, “Didn’t I see you there?”

Kelce then shared what the July 3 celebration meant to him.

“It was the best night of my life,” Kelce said. “Marrying Taylor was more than I could have ever dreamed it to be because of all the people that showed up, and the amount of, you know, love that was in the air.”

The wedding also became part of Mahomes’ offseason comeback story.

Patrick Mahomes Tested His Knee on the Wedding Dance Floor

Mahomes attended the wedding while working his way back from the ACL and LCL injuries he suffered late in the 2025 season.

The Chiefs quarterback told Berman the celebration gave him a chance to see how his knee handled the dance floor.

“My perspective, it was a lot of fun,” Mahomes said. “I did a little dancing. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to dance, and it was good to get my first dancing experience of the offseason.”

Mahomes also showed how far his recovery has come during the Chiefs’ season opener against Denver. Just nine months removed from tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee, Mahomes scrambled on second-and-goal from the 15-yard line on Kansas City’s first offensive drive and ran for a touchdown, showing off his mobility in his first game back.