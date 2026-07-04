Will Taylor Swift Change Her Name? Singer’s Decision After Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift is reportedly ready to make another big change after tying the knot with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce — changing her name.

The couple married on Friday in a massive ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden, a wedding that drew in a host of celebrity guests and led to street closures in the area. There had been speculation before the nuptials about whether Swift would officially change her name, and a new report revealed her decision.

Taylor Swift Making a Trip to the Social Security Office

While both Kelce and Swift had been tight-lipped on details of their wedding or plans afterward, The Daily Mail reported that the singer does intend to change her name to Taylor Kelce, at least on a personal basis. She will still go by Taylor Swift professionally, the report added.

The report quoted a source close to the couple who said that Swift wants to share the same name as her husband and any future children.

“In her personal life, the idea of being Taylor Kelce is something she genuinely looks forward to,” a source told the outlet. “She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share.”

The Daily Beast also noted that Swift is going all the way with her name change.