Will Taylor Swift Change Her Name? Singer’s Decision After Travis Kelce Wedding

Taylor Swift is reportedly ready to make another big change after tying the knot with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce — changing her name.
The couple married on Friday in a massive ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden, a wedding that drew in a host of celebrity guests and led to street closures in the area. There had been speculation before the nuptials about whether Swift would officially change her name, and a new report revealed her decision.
Taylor Swift Making a Trip to the Social Security Office
While both Kelce and Swift had been tight-lipped on details of their wedding or plans afterward, The Daily Mail reported that the singer does intend to change her name to Taylor Kelce, at least on a personal basis. She will still go by Taylor Swift professionally, the report added.
The report quoted a source close to the couple who said that Swift wants to share the same name as her husband and any future children.
“In her personal life, the idea of being Taylor Kelce is something she genuinely looks forward to,” a source told the outlet. “She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share.”
The Daily Beast also noted that Swift is going all the way with her name change.
“The source added that Swift is not considering hyphenating or combining her and Kelce’s names,” the report added. “The 36-year-old star is slated to marry NFL player Travis Kelce during a lavish two-day, $20-million wedding celebration at Madison Square Garden. The event will kick off with a rehearsal dinner on Thursday, and a 1,000-guest party will follow on Friday, with stage appearances expected.”
Travis Kelce Hinted at Wanting Kids
While Kelce and Swift have been equally private about whether they plan to have kids, Kelce has made it clear in the past that he’s looking forward to becoming a father. When discussing 7-foot-4 NBA player Victor Wembanyama on an episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce expressed amazement at the player’s athletic lineage and hinted that he wants to have his own athletic kids.
“You can’t tell me that dude wasn’t made in a [expletive] lab over there in France,” Kelce said, adding, “Lab-grown diamonds, that’s a lab-grown [expletive] NBA player. Can’t wait til I [expletive] make one.”
Will Taylor Swift Change Her Name? Singer’s Decision After Travis Kelce Wedding