Taylor Swift Announces Brand New Music After Travis Kelce Reaches Historic Chiefs Milestone

Taylor Swift has brand-new music on the way just days after her husband, Travis Kelce, delivered a historic performance for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift announced that her new single, “Patient Zero,” will arrive Friday, September 25, after a mysterious countdown on her official website reached zero. Taylor Nation confirmed the news on Instagram, while Swift’s store unveiled three limited collector’s edition CDs tied to the song.

“Taylor’s brand new single ‘Patient Zero’ arrives this Friday. Pre-order your collector’s edition CDs now. Available for 24 hours, while supplies last,” Taylor Nation announced.

The reveal came two days after Kelce helped the Chiefs beat the Indianapolis Colts 33-30 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium. The 36-year-old tight end finished with nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown while reaching an NFL milestone in Kansas City’s second game of the season.

Travis Kelce Ties Rob Gronkowski’s NFL Record During Chiefs Win

Kelce’s performance against Indianapolis marked his 27th career game with at least 100 receiving yards and a touchdown reception, tying Rob Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history.

The Chiefs star also led the game in receptions and receiving yards for the second consecutive week.

Kelce will turn 37 in October, but his first two games of the season have already produced another career best. His 128 yards after contact are the most he has recorded through the first two games of any season.

Kelce wasn’t the only veteran Chiefs player to reach unusual territory Sunday night.

Patrick Mahomes, who turned 31 in September and returned this season following major knee surgery, completed passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns against Indianapolis.

According to Opta, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to have a quarterback age 30 or older throw for more than 300 yards in the same game that a tight end age 35 or older recorded at least 100 receiving yards.

Kansas City improved to 2-0 with the overtime victory, and Kelce’s big night came shortly before Swift gave fans news of her own.

Swifties Finally Have Answers to All of Taylor Swift’s Recent Easter Eggs

Swift’s latest announcement ended another round of speculation over a countdown that suddenly appeared on her website.

Along with confirming “Patient Zero” as a new single, Swift unveiled three collector’s edition CDs: a standard “Patient Zero” release, “Patient Zero (Acoustic Version)” and “Patient Zero (Piano Version).”

Each release costs $3.99 and comes in a jewel case with a double-sided collectible cover featuring a different photo of Swift on each side. The CDs also include collectible disc artwork.

The limited releases are available to U.S. customers only, with a limit of one of each version per customer. Swift’s store lists them as available until September 23 at 1:59 p.m. ET or while supplies last.

The countdown had attracted even more attention following Swift’s appearance in a pre-recorded “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” sketch for the September 14 Emmy Awards.

During the segment, Swift told viewers, “I think what we’re gonna be looking for is hiding in plain sight,” before delivering an unusual string of words. Fans subsequently circulated a theory that a message hidden within the phrase spelled “ENCORE.”

Swifties connected that theory to the “Opalite” music video from Swift’s 2025 album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” where the phrase “Patient for the encore” could be seen in the background.