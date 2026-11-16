It has been quite a 24 hours for Taylor Swift and her husband Travis Kelce, who is fresh off a Kansas City Chiefs’ blowout victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It was not all good news as Kelce reaggravated an ankle injury and was briefly sidelined in Atlanta.

Kelce was able to return to the field and play through the injury. Less than 24 hours later, Swift revealed some major career news as the star was nominated for five Grammy awards.

Swift took part in the live stream announcing the Grammy nominations. The music icon even had fun at her own expense joking that she was “zero for eight” in the Song of the Year category.

“Good morning, America. It’s Taylor. I’m very honored that the Grammys have asked me to be here to help reveal the last two categories for the Grammy nominations,” Swift noted in the November 16, announcement, via People.

“But I first wanted to start off by saying congratulations to anyone who’s nominated for a Grammy this year in any category because what this means is that your peers, your fellow musicians, producers, engineers, artists, writers, they love what you made and that’s the coolest feeling in the world. I hope you have a really wonderful day.”

Here’s the latest news on Swift and Kelce.

Taylor Swift Will Perform at the CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 18

It will be a big week for Swift who is also performing at the CMA Awards for the first time in 13 years. There is plenty of speculation that Swift could be part of a tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

“For the first time in 13 years, @taylorswift returns to perform LIVE on Country Music’s Biggest Night!” ABC noted in a November 13, Instagram message.

“Come together for the 60th Annual #CMAawards, Wednesday at 8/7c on ABC and Disney+, and stream next day on Hulu.”

Travis Kelce Exited Chiefs-Falcons Game With an Ankle Injury

As for Kelce, the star appears capable of playing through the latest injury. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hinted that the newest issue is connected to Kelce’s original ankle injury.

“Kelce left for a bit with a calf. He’s been battling this ankle,” Reid said in a November 15, press conference after the Chiefs’ win over the Falcons, per Arrowhead Pride.

“It’s all kind of part of it there. He got landed on it on that first catch and twisted it up a little bit.”

Taylor Swift Makes Joke at Her Own Expense During Announcement

During the Grammys announcement, Swift made a passing joke about being unable to win the Song of the Year award. Swift will get another opportunity at the upcoming Grammys to break the losing streak in the category.

“The last two categories to be announced — one of them I’ve had a lot of luck in, the other one I’m zero for eight,” Swift added.

“Here are the nominees for Album [of the Year] and Song of the Year.”