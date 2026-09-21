Chiefs Reveal Taylor Swift’s Message as Travis Kelce Makes More NFL History

It was quite a game for Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs star’s new wife, Taylor Swift, was cheering on her favorite tight end at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce broke more NFL records, and Swift went viral during the Chiefs’ overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts.

In other words, what else is new?

The Chiefs took to social media to reveal Swift’s reaction after Kelce scored a touchdown. Swift was decked out in a Chiefs tank top and pointed to her wedding ring after Kelce scored a TD in the now viral moment.

The music icon was making it clear she was proud of her new husband.

“Karma is her guy on the Chiefs 🙂‍↕️,” the Chiefs noted in a September 20, 2026, message on X while posting a video of Swift pointing to her ring.



Taylor Swift Rocks Sold Out Chiefs Tank Top From Erin Andrews’ Clothing Line

As for Swift’s outfit, the star was wearing a Chiefs tank top from her friend Erin Andrews’ clothing line, per People. Fans can purchase the tank top for $39.99, but it is already sold out.

“Taylor Swift is winning the style game, thanks to her pal, Erin Andrews!” People’s Skyler Caruso and Natasha Dye wrote in a September 20, story titled, “Taylor Swift Sports $40 Tank Top from Pal Erin Andrews’ Clothing Line While Watching Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game.”

“… Swift rocked a tank top from WEAR by Erin Andrews. The $39.99 top is currently sold out on the Chiefs’ official merchandise website,” Caruso and Dye added.

“The ‘Love Story’ singer paired her Chiefs tank with light jeans, a black belt and a Cartier Love bracelet, as well as her engagement ring and wedding band as she supported her husband.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Broke Another NFL Record vs. Colts

As for Kelce, all the Chiefs tight end did was post nine receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Colts in a vintage performance. Kelce now holds the NFL record for the most yards after catch by any player.

“Travis Kelce now has more yards after the catch than anyone in NFL history, and when you strip away all of the fame, all of the personality, all of the accolades, that might be the record that truly personifies Kelce’s football career,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington noted in a September 21, message on X.

“That’s a number that stands on its own.”

Taylor Swift Is Now a Ball Knower, Says Tom Cruise

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Swift apparently is now a ball knower. The singer also went viral in Week 1 as she was spotted next to Tom Cruise during the Chiefs’ win over the Denver Broncos.

Cruise later revealed that Swift’s football knowledge has greatly improved since meeting Kelce.

“She was schooling me on football. For real,” Cruise noted on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” per Bleacher Report.

“First of all, she’s a genius… she knows her stuff. … She knew nothing about football when she met Travis… she knows. She’s just bringing it.”