Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Have Personal News Emerge Amid $5 Million Move

It has been a busy year for Travis Kelce and new wife, Taylor Swift. Not only did the couple get married during the NFL offseason, but it appears there was also some real estate moves made as well.

Kelce purchased a $5 million lakefront home in Ohio in March, just months before the couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in July, per The Wall Street Journal.

“Travis Kelce has purchased a lakefront home in Ohio for $5.35 million, according to people familiar with the deal and property records,” The Wall Street Journal’s Libertina Brandt and E.B. Solomont wrote in a September 1, 2026, story titled, “Travis Kelce Buys Lakefront Ohio Home for $5.35 Million.”

“… The Kansas City Chiefs player closed on the house in March, a few months before getting married to pop superstar Taylor Swift, the people said. The house is close to Cleveland and a private airport.”

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Kelce’s name is on the purchase, but the newlyweds could be spending time together in the new Ohio pad. The Agency Cleveland, who represented both the buyers and sellers in the transaction, released a statement to The Wall Street Journal welcoming the “new owners.”

“We’re thrilled for the new owners and so excited for Cleveland,” the statement noted.

Taylor Swift Has Purchased Real Estate in Places Like New York, Tennessee & California Among Other Places

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The couple has no shortage of real estate options and now adds a 3.5-acre house on Lake Erie to the mix. This historic house has a home theater, game room and eight bedrooms as part of the 21,000-square-food pad.

Long before Kelce, Swift was already a billionaire. Swift’s net worth is $2 billion which makes her the 2,079 wealthiest person in the world, per Forbes.

According to Realtor.com, Swift has properties in Rhode Island, California, New York and Tennessee. Over the years, Swift has purchased multiple properties in Nashville, where the star got her musical start.

Travis Kelce on Wedding With Taylor Swift: ‘The Night Was Insane’

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Kelce recently opened up on the “New Heights” podcast about the couple’s wedding labeling the event as “insane.” Swift and Kelce were married by actor Adam Sandler, who the tight end revealed became ordained in the state of New York in order to perform the ceremony.

“The night was insane,” Kelce noted, per New York Post. “It’s a night I will never forget. Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up from the vows to just seeing everyone to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening and hearing that kind of be relayed through everyone’s stories from the night. It was just so magical man, and I wish it could have lasted longer than it did. It felt like it happened in the blink of an eye.

“The night was insane. It’s a night I will never forget. Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up from the vows to just seeing everyone to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening and hearing that kind of be relayed through everyone’s stories from the night,” Kelce added.

“It was just so magical man, and I wish it could have lasted longer than it did. It felt like it happened in the blink of an eye.”