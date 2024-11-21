Taylor Swift Opener Drops Bombshell by Revealing Tour Secret

When Taylor Swift isn’t at a Kansas City Chiefs game supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce, she’s been super busy on the road, doing the final dates of her Eras Tour.

As it turns out, Swift’s tour has quite a strict rule. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, one of Swift’s tour openers, Beabadoobee, dished on what it’s like to be on the road with Swift and the singer’s strict on-tour rule.

Don’t Do This on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Beabadoobee appeared as one of Swift’s opening acts in 2023 during her “Eras Tour.” Speaking to Cosmopolitan in a November 14 feature, Beabadoobee revealed how Swift worked to avoid drinking alcohol while on tour.

“She said she was doing this tour sober, and it made everything make sense,” Beabadoobee told the magazine. “She’s a beast, dude – three-hour long shows every night, choreo. All this crazy (expletive). No sipping on alcohol!”

Beabadoobee also said that Swift “helped me see that even when things are so epic, mistakes happen. You keep going. She helped me learn to stop freaking out about the little things. It made me a better artist.”

While being on a high-profile tour with Swift has its major pluses, Beabadoobee said some negatives came from it, too.

“Towards the end of the tour, I was going through a weird existential crisis,” she said.

She added, “I have to really work at remembering that when the phone’s off, none of it exists. You go out for dinner with your friends, you go for a walk and you interact with reality. Social media is a tiny speck. I’m getting better at seeing that.”

Now, Beabadoobee says she has a better relationship with social media.

“I don’t go out of my way to look for the negatives,” she told the outlet.

Beabadoobee Doesn’t Feel Like a Role Model

Stars such as Swift and Beabadoobee often get lumped into the “role model” category. But Beabadoobee isn’t cool with that label.

“I wouldn’t be able to write the music I make if I thought I was a role model,” she told the outlet. “I wouldn’t post pictures of me smoking cigarettes or write a song about liking another boy. That kind of pressure is too much.”

She added, “I do also think a role model shouldn’t be perfect. It should be someone who makes mistakes, admits them, learns.”

Elsewhere, Beabadoobee said that she feels “it’s important for an artist to say how they feel – if something annoys me, I’m gonna say it. It’s out of love. I’m grateful that I have fans who care about me as an individual.”

She added, “I’ve had some wobbles on tour, but as soon as I spoke out about it, it was fine.” As for those wobbles, she explained she meant “annoying people at shows.”

“I was getting pissed off on stage because they were so distracting,” she said. “If it’s affecting the enjoyment of other people, then that will piss me off. It’s tough, because at gigs I loved the chaos, shoving to the front and being shoved back.”