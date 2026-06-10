Taylor Swift Praised for What She Did at ‘Toy Story 5’ Premiere

While Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reported to mandatory minicamp on June 9, his fiancée, Taylor Swift, made a surprise appearance at the “Toy Story 5” premiere.

Kelce could not join his future bride at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, but Swift brought along two dates, her father, Scott Swift, and her mom, Andrea Swift. While walking her first red carpet since the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, the pop star looked gorgeous in a white Erdem dress.

Swift released the song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” from the movie’s soundtrack on June 5. The new single broke Apple Music’s record for biggest soundtrack single based on first-day plays, while it became the most-streamed country song in a single day by a female artist in Spotify history.

The 36-year-old saw a ton of familiar faces at the premiere, mingling with “Toy Story 5” stars like Joan Cusack and Conan O’Brien. However, there were also a few familiar faces from the NFL world.

Taylor Swift Brought Her Own Movie VHS Tape for Signatures, Performed With Randy Newman

While most people fangirl over Swift, the most famous singer in the world brought her own “Toy Story” VHS tape to the movie premiere and gushed over composer Randy Newman signing it. Other cast members, including Tom Hanks, signed the VHS tape.

Swift surprised guests at the premiere by performing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” Newman’s song from the original film, with the songwriter on stage. She changed into a yellow dress for the surprise performance.

The singer also did her first live performance of “I Knew It, I Knew You,” which earned praise from fans across social media.

Taylor Swift Shared a Sweet Moment With Erin Andrews’ Son at the Movie Premiere

NFL analyst Erin Andrews, who’s traveled on vacation with Kelce and Swift, also attended the “Toy Story 5” premiere with her son, Mack.

A video of Swift meeting Mack quickly went viral on social media. Fans loved seeing the 14-time Grammy winner immediately pull in Mack for a hug and gush over the toddler.

One fan commented on X, “this is so sweet 🥹.” A Swiftie wrote, “our classy first lady.”

Another fan posted, “Taylor with her football family.” NFL analyst Charissa Thompson, along with Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, can also be seen in the video with their four daughters. The Staffords’ daughters are huge Swifties, and the entire family traveled to see “The Eras Tour” last year.

Tom Hanks, ‘Toy Story 5’ Cast, Didn’t Even Know Taylor Swift Penned a Song for the Movie

In an interview with ET, Hanks revealed that Swift’s new song came as a surprise to the movie’s cast, as well. “ Top secret ,” Hanks said. “They didn’t even utter the words ‘Taylor Swift’ to us.

For Swift, she’s thrilled to be a part of the franchise with “I Knew It, I Knew You.” She wrote in part on Instagram, “Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.

“Thank you to the brilliant Andrew Stanton for imagining me for this, all those years ago when you wrote this newest film. Thank you to the incomparable @randynewmanofficial for the gorgeous sonic tapestry of songs and scores you’ve meticulously woven over the years. You created the Toy Story musical world, and we are lucky to get to live in it.