Taylor Swift Has Priceless Reaction to Travis Kelce’s Touchdown Following Patrick Mahomes Injury Scare

Taylor Swift was among the Kansas City Chiefs fans left waiting for officials to confirm Travis Kelce’s touchdown during the team’s Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

The global pop star attended Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium to support her husband as he played in his 200th career NFL game.

Kelce scored on a 1-yard rushing play in the third quarter, but the celebration had to wait as officials took additional time to confirm the touchdown.

Swift watched from a suite as the referees delayed their decision, even after Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and the special teams unit took the field for the extra point.

The touchdown eventually stood, extending Kansas City’s lead to 21-12.

Travis Kelce Scores on Unusual Chiefs Play After Patrick Mahomes Injury Scare

The Chiefs opened the second half with a touchdown drive after quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an apparent arm injury late in the second quarter.

Mahomes was injured when Jets defender David Bailey sacked him and forced a fumble. The quarterback appeared to be in significant pain on the sideline as he held his right elbow and forearm.

He returned for Kansas City’s next possession and helped set up a field goal attempt by Butker before halftime.

CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson spoke with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during the break. Reid acknowledged that Mahomes was sore but described the quarterback as a “tough kid.”

Mahomes returned to the field to start the third quarter and quickly led Kansas City downfield.

After a run by Mahomes left the Chiefs facing fourth-and-1, Reid called an unusual play designed to get the ball into Kelce’s hands.

Mahomes delivered a two-handed shovel toss to the tight end, who carried the ball across the goal line.

Although the play initially looked like a shovel pass, officials ruled it a backward handoff, giving Kelce a rushing touchdown rather than a receiving score.

The play gave Kansas City its third touchdown of the afternoon.

Taylor Swift Watches With Karlie Kloss and Andrea Swift at Arrowhead Stadium

Taylor Swift Was Loving This Travis Kelce Touchdown. Looks Like She’s In A Suit With Donna Kelce As Well. https://t.co/tFD5w14cdK pic.twitter.com/jAlAo1Ss5a — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 8, 2026

Swift had familiar company in her suite for Sunday’s matchup.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss was photographed sitting to Swift’s right, while the singer’s mother, Andrea Swift, also attended the game.

Swift wore a red turtleneck and her signature red lipstick. In a video shared on X, she could be seen chatting with and hugging other guests in the suite.

Kloss and Swift first became friends in 2013. Although their friendship later became the subject of speculation about a possible falling out, Kloss previously denied that they had stopped being friends.

The supermodel also attended a stop on Swift’s “Eras Tour” in 2023.

During a previous appearance on NBC’s “Today” show, Kloss spoke about Swift and Kelce’s relationship.

“Listen, I try to protect the privacy of my friends’ personal lives,” Kloss said, according to People. “But what I will say is that they’re an amazing couple and I’m so happy for them.”

Swift’s appearance alongside Kloss marked another public outing for the longtime friends.

Travis Kelce’s Game-Day Arrival Also Gets Attention From Chiefs Fans

Kelce attracted attention before kickoff when he arrived at Arrowhead Stadium for his milestone NFL appearance.

The Chiefs tight end wore a navy and black Tommy Hilfiger bomber jacket with black trousers, sneakers, a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Fans also commented on his wedding rings in arrival footage, with some social media users describing them as looking “extra shiny.”

Sunday’s matchup marked Kansas City’s first home game since October 18, when the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6.