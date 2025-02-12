What Taylor Swift is Privately Doing to Help Travis Kelce

It goes without saying that Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have the Super Bowl that they wanted. Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift watched from the stands as her boyfriend and the Chiefs fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a blowout game, 40-22. Considering the Chiefs were favorites to win and on their way to a three-peat, both the loss and the way they lost was surprising, with such a lopsided final score.

Now, a report reveals how Swift is helping Kelce cope through this difficult time.

Taylor Swift is ‘Trying to Be There’ for Travis Kelce: Report

Kelce is dealing with this very high-profile Super Bowl loss, and it can’t be easy. But, he has Swift to help him through it. After all, a good significant other is there for their partner no matter what.

In a February 11 report from US Weekly, a source tells the publication exactly what Swift is doing privately to help Kelce through this rough stretch.

“Taylor is supporting Travis during this difficult time” and is “just trying to be there for him as much as possible,” the source told the outlet. “The game obviously did not go as planned.”

So, as the Chiefs try to regroup for next year and Kelce thinks about retirement, Swift is standing by her boyfriend and “supporting” him, which is really sweet. Maybe one of Swift’s next songs will be about supporting a significant other through tough times.

One thing Swift apparently isn’t doing, though, is getting too involved in Kelce’s professional business. The source says that even though Swift has been active in cheering for Kelce and the Chiefs all season, Swift “tries to stay in her lane when it comes to the sport and just be as supportive as possible.”

Kelce Discusses Eagles Loss and How It Hurt

Following the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles, Kelce spoke to the media about how the loss stung. It was easy to see by the expression on his face that he was hurt and a bit confused.

“Couldn’t get it going offensively, they just got after us in all three phases,” Kelce said following the game. “On top of that, turnovers, penalties, playing behind the sticks on offense, dropped passes, not taking advantage of the play call.: He added that with games like this, “there’s a lot that goes into it. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad.”

On Wednesday, February 12, Kelce went on his “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Jason, and talked about the loss, stating that he’s “kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field.”

“I wasn’t the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool and collected,” he added. “I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that’s been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl.” Kelce also apologized, saying that he’s “sorry for how it ended.”

Looking at Super Bowl stats, Kelce has had 35 catches for 389 yards and scored two touchdowns in five big games in his career.