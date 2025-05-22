Taylor Swift Gets Strange Props From NFL Star, Not Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs are coming up on their two-year anniversary, so at this point, they know a lot about each other. They’ve had to get used to some of each other’s, well, quirks, as well as maybe unpleasant things. They’re just like any other couple, only that they happen to be famous and living their love life in front of millions of curious people to see.

Now, one NFL star is noticing that Swift should get props for putting up with an aspect of Kelce that some consider undesirable. It’s a strange compliment, but it’s all in good fun.

‘God Bless’ Taylor Swift

E News caught up with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins on May 21 for the grand opening of Universal Epic Universe in Orlando, Florida. In the exclusive interview, co-host Keltie Knight brought up the photo of Kelce shirtless that circulating online, which shows a lot of back hair.

Cousins had a good and cheeky response to the question. “God bless Taylor Swift for being good with that,” he said. “That’s awesome. Good for her.”

So, there you have it. God bless Swift for putting up with that amount of back hair. Hey, some guys are extra hairy, what’s a girl to do?

Cousins, 36, also said that he doesn’t think Kelce’s thick back hair is because he plays football. Instead, he thinks it’s simply a case of “genetics.”

“Thankfully, I don’t have to deal with that, but I’m in a locker room a lot,” he said in the interview. “That’s just a part of life. It is what it is.”

Kelce has admitted that he has a hairy back, and he’s certainly owned it. In the May 21 episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, he said why he was wearing two shirts while recording the episode. “Me and heat just don’t do well together,” he explained.

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs is Still One of the Best

He may have a hairy back, but Kelce is still turning heads for reasons other than his thick back locks. In a May 21 feature from Dalton Wasserman of PFF, Kelce was named as one of the best NFL players over the age of 30.

Wasserman placed him as the No. 27 best player over 30 in the NFL. One might think Kelce should be higher, but Kelce is 35 years old, so he’s older than many of the names that appear in the feature. It’s great to even be included on the list at age 35.

“Kelce took a step back by his standards in 2024, finishing with a career-low 72.2 receiving grade,” Wasserman stated in the piece about Kelce. “Still, he committed to at least one more season and remains productive, tallying 110 receptions and nearly 1,000 yards, including the postseason. Even in decline, he remains a key piece of Kansas City’s offense.”

Wasserman also named the Chiefs’ Chris Jones as the No. 4 best player over 30 in the NFL, stating that he “led all interior defenders with an impressive 18.8% pass rush win rate.”