Taylor Swift Turns Heads With Reaction to ‘Mrs. Kelce’ Shoutout at VMAs

Taylor Swift had a big night at the VMAs on Sunday — and a big reaction to hearing her new married name.

The singer took home one of the biggest awards of the night, earning the trophy for Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia.” The song is heavy with references to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who tied the knot with Swift in a ceremony in the summer.

Swift also captured attention for the smile she flashed at hearing her referred to as “Mrs. Kelce.”

Taylor Swift’s Reaction to New Name Attracts Attention

Swift made waves in a red carpet appearance before the event, one where photographers attempted to get her attention by shouting her married name.

“Mrs. Kelce, right here please!” one was heard shouting while she posed.

Fans took notice of Swift’s reaction to the name, with video showing her breaking into a slight smile.

Kelce, fresh off his team’s win over the Miami Dolphins earlier in the day, also seemed to take notice. He liked a pair of posts that showed her posing before the award show, including one where Swift reacted to her married name being shouted.

Taylor Swift Took Travis Kelce’s Name After Wedding

Though both Kelce and Swift had been tight-lipped about details of their wedding and plans for married life, The Daily Mail reported that the singer did intend to change her name to Kelce — while still performing under her name, Taylor Swift.

“In her personal life, the idea of being Taylor Kelce is something she genuinely looks forward to,” a source told the outlet. “She sees it as a meaningful step, especially knowing it would also be the family name their future children would share.”

The Daily Beast added that Swift is planning to fully take on the Chiefs tight end’s last name.