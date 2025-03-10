Hi, Subscriber

Taylor Swift Receives Historic News to Start the Week

  • 41 Shares
  • Updated
Taylor Swift
Getty
Taylor Swift is kicking off the week with some historic news, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is part of it, too.

Taylor Swift has enjoyed such a fruitful career that it’s hard to believe there would be any firsts left for her. But, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is coming up on a new first, following some news that broke on Monday, March 10.

When it comes to award shows, Swift has seen and done it all. She’s won 14 Grammy Awards and has a slew of other awards to her name. But, she’s about to add a new honor.

Taylor Swift to Get Special Honor

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set for Monday, March 17, and will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Fox. Legendary rapper LL Cool J will host the show, repeating his performance from the 2022 awards. He’s quite a popular pick to host awards shows, seeing that he hosted the Grammy Awards from 2012 to 2016, as well as co-hosted the Soul Train Music Awards in 1996 and 1997, the NAACP Image Awards in 2007 and the MTV Music Video Awards in 2022, according to Billboard.

When it comes to Swift, she’s up for 10 awards, including the coveted artist of the year and best collaboration for “Fortnight,” which she did with Post Malone.

What’s really cool is that according to a report from People magazine’s Marina Watts, Swift will also get a special honor for her famed “Eras Tour” during the show.

“(Taylor Swift) will also be celebrated for her record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’ as the Tour of the Century,” Watts states in a March 10 feature. “The tour launched two years ago to the day of this year’s telecast, and an exclusive performance from that opening night concert in Arizona will premiere during the show.”

So, the show will feature an exclusive performance from the opening night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. For those who missed the tour, it will be an opportunity to see part of this magical run. So far, Swift’s camp hasn’t confirmed if she’ll attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards show, but it would be pretty sweet to see her there with Kelce.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will also feature a range of live performers, including Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long and Nelly.

Travis Kelce Gets Nominated for an iHeartRadio Award

Among Swift’s 10 iHeartRadio Music Award nominations is one with Kelce. The star tight end is up for favorite surprise guest for his appearance at Swift’s show in London, England.

Kelce’s nomination helped Swift tie Morgan Wallen for the most nominations this year, with each of them earning 10 nominations. They’re followed by Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter, who have nine nominations each. All of those musicians are up for artist of the year, along with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, SZA and Teddy Swims.

“The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates musicians and songs that are the most played on radio stations throughout the past year,” Watts adds in the People piece. “The awards show also gives fans a glimpse at what to expect the most popular music will be in 2025.”

Anne Erickson Anne Erickson is an award-winning reporter covering the NFL and college football for Heavy.com. Erickson has years of experience covering the NFL and additional sports, and her work has been published via ESPN, Fox Sports and more. She has interviewed some of the biggest names in sports, including Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Erickson also hosts several podcasts and is a Detroit-based radio host. More about Anne Erickson

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Taylor Swift Receives Historic News to Start the Week

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x