Taylor Swift Receives Historic News to Start the Week

Taylor Swift has enjoyed such a fruitful career that it’s hard to believe there would be any firsts left for her. But, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is coming up on a new first, following some news that broke on Monday, March 10.

When it comes to award shows, Swift has seen and done it all. She’s won 14 Grammy Awards and has a slew of other awards to her name. But, she’s about to add a new honor.

Taylor Swift to Get Special Honor

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards are set for Monday, March 17, and will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Fox. Legendary rapper LL Cool J will host the show, repeating his performance from the 2022 awards. He’s quite a popular pick to host awards shows, seeing that he hosted the Grammy Awards from 2012 to 2016, as well as co-hosted the Soul Train Music Awards in 1996 and 1997, the NAACP Image Awards in 2007 and the MTV Music Video Awards in 2022, according to Billboard.

When it comes to Swift, she’s up for 10 awards, including the coveted artist of the year and best collaboration for “Fortnight,” which she did with Post Malone.

What’s really cool is that according to a report from People magazine’s Marina Watts, Swift will also get a special honor for her famed “Eras Tour” during the show.

“(Taylor Swift) will also be celebrated for her record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’ as the Tour of the Century,” Watts states in a March 10 feature. “The tour launched two years ago to the day of this year’s telecast, and an exclusive performance from that opening night concert in Arizona will premiere during the show.”

So, the show will feature an exclusive performance from the opening night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. For those who missed the tour, it will be an opportunity to see part of this magical run. So far, Swift’s camp hasn’t confirmed if she’ll attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards show, but it would be pretty sweet to see her there with Kelce.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will also feature a range of live performers, including Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long and Nelly.

Travis Kelce Gets Nominated for an iHeartRadio Award

Among Swift’s 10 iHeartRadio Music Award nominations is one with Kelce. The star tight end is up for favorite surprise guest for his appearance at Swift’s show in London, England.

Kelce’s nomination helped Swift tie Morgan Wallen for the most nominations this year, with each of them earning 10 nominations. They’re followed by Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone and Sabrina Carpenter, who have nine nominations each. All of those musicians are up for artist of the year, along with Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, SZA and Teddy Swims.

“The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrates musicians and songs that are the most played on radio stations throughout the past year,” Watts adds in the People piece. “The awards show also gives fans a glimpse at what to expect the most popular music will be in 2025.”