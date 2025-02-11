Taylor Swift Reacts to Sad News About Travis Kelce

The big game didn’t go down quite as the Kansas City Chiefs had hoped on Sunday in New Orleans, but that’s not the whole story. The team took a hit during Super Bowl LIX, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles with an uneven 40-22 final score. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce looked understandably upset both on the field and after the game, and his girlfriend Taylor Swift looked equally dazed watching from the stands.

Now, details are emerging about this rough patch that Kelce is experiencing. For someone who’s used to winning all the time, a loss like this has to sting hard.

Taylor Swift ‘Knows How Hard’ Travis Kelce is Hurting

According to a report published February 10 by Page Six, Swift is “comforting” Kelce after his loss in the big game. A source tells the publication that Swift “knows how hard” the tight end has “worked all season and was thrilled to be at the Super Bowl to show her support.”

The source also says that “Travis took this loss very hard,” but that Swift “couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome.”

So, right now, it appears Swift has her hands full consoling Kelce and making him feel better about the loss.

It was easy to see how disappointed the star tight end was after the Eagles mess. Speaking to reporters postgame, Kelce said of the Eagles, “They got after us. All three phases. Couldn’t get it going offensively.”

Kelce added that as for what happened and how this outcome could have happened, “There’s a lot that went into it. You don’t lose like that without everything going bad.” He also said that the Kansas City Chiefs hadn’t “played that bad all year.”

What’s Next for the Couple

Now, Swift and Kelce are moving into a new phase of their relationship, a less hectic one. Kelce is in the offseason, and Swift has wrapped up her Eras tour, so she won’t be touring for the moment.

Page Six’s source says the couple is “looking forward to enjoying some downtime” together. After the whirlwind that is their lives, it’s no wonder they want some quiet time.

The source adds that the couple was aware that Swift’s Eras Tour would be ending in December and that football season would be ending early in the year, so they were already prepping “for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together.”

The source also says Swift and Kelce are excited to be together without any “distractions” and to just be “themselves.” Next up, they’re apparently planning a “vacation with just the two of them” and will “talk about their future and just relax.”

As for what’s next for the Chiefs, they’re regrouping and still trying to figure out what happened against the Eagles.

“They played better than us from start to finish,” Mahomes told reporters after the game of the loss. “We didn’t start how we wanted to. The turnovers hurt. I take all the blame for that.”

He added, “Those turnovers swing the moment of the game and they capitalized on them. They scored on one and got a touchdown immediately after another. That’s 14 points I gave them. It’s hard to come back from that in the Super Bowl.”