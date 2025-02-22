Taylor Swift Gets Sad Reaction After Super Bowl Incident

It’s been nearly two weeks since the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles went head-to-head in the Super Bowl, but people are still talking about the game and the hoopla surrounding it. Taylor Swift was famously in attendance at the game to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

During the game, Swift got booed, which wasn’t a big surprise, since she grew up an Eagles fan and was in the stands to support the Chiefs. But, the fallout from that incident has been dramatic, and it continues.

Report: Taylor Swift Loses Followers After Super Bowl

An exclusive report published Saturday, February 22, by the New York Post states that Swift has “shed over 144,200 followers” since being booed at the Super Bowl, and they source the sports gaming site SportsMillions.

But, all is not lost, because Kelce, according to the New York Post, has “enjoyed a bump in Instagram followers post his Super Bowl drubbing to the Philadelphia Eagles, gaining over 12,370 followers,” according to SportsMillions, “which used Social Blade to track the couple’s social media stats.”

So, Swift went down, but Kelce went up. But, let’s look at the big picture when it comes to this power couple’s social following.

Taylor Swift Has Nothing to Worry About on Followers

It’s absolutely worth pointing out that Swift has a whopping 282 million Instagram followers, so losing 144,200, if this report is accurate, is hardly anything. With those kind of numbers, Swift is truly a queen and has nothing to worry about when it comes to her fame or popularity. Kelce also has an impressive following at 6.7 million Instagram followers, but that’s obviously not even close to Swift’s numbers.

While the New York Post report states the study was done following the Super Bowl booing, there are other reasons why Swift could have lost some followers since then. It’s possible that some of her followers left the platform or simply went on an unfollowing spree to clean up their feed. So, she shouldn’t take it personally.

Even with all of her followers, Swift hasn’t posted on Instagram lately. Her latest post is dated 10 weeks ago, marking the end of her Era’s tour, with photos from the run and the caption, “It was rare. I was there. I remember it,” with a red heart.

Her second most recent post is also from the Era’s tour, with photos from the trek and a long tribute to all involved.

“Our 6 shows in Toronto were so incredible. It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show,” she stated in the caption. “Couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out…”

She added that her “emotions have gotten pretty heightened for me and the rest of the team because it’s gotten extremely real for us: Our next city will be the last one of The Eras Tour, and the closing of the most extraordinary chapter of my life so far.” She made the post right before her final Vancouver shows in December.