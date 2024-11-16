Taylor Swift Sends Emotional 4-Word Message at Toronto Eras Show

When Taylor Swift isn’t supporting her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, at a Chief game, she’s obviously busy on the road.

Swift played night two of her Eras Tour stint in Toronto on Friday, November 15, and during the show, Swift sent out an emotional four-word message to the crowd. The moment happened in the middle a performance of her “Champagne Problems” song from her “Evermore” album.

Taylor Swift Cherishes Special Moment During Eras Tour

Swift only has a handful of dates left of her Eras Tour because the run wraps up for good on December 8 in Vancouver. During her Eras Tour shows, it’s a tradition to have the crowd give Swift a lengthy standing ovation. When that happened in the middle of “Champagne Problems,” she addressed the crowd.

“Toronto, my band and fellow performers and I,” Swift said, trying to make her voice heard through all the cheering. “We only get to play this show eight more times after tonight.”

That’s when she gave the crowd a special four-word message: “We will never forget.”

She elaborated, “And the fact that you would do that for us, I guarantee you that we will never forget. Thank you so much.”

https://twitter.com/sarahmonyxo/status/1857251317904707706

Insider Believes Taylor Swift Will Make It To Travis Kelce’s Game Against the Bills

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, November 17, and fans and NFL experts alike are predicting whether or not Swift will be there.

In a November 14 story for CBS Sports, NFL insider Jonathan Jones says per league sources that “though nothing has been confirmed in NFL circles yet, the expectation is Swift will attend Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the game, one day after she will have played three consecutive shows in Toronto.”

If Swift does make it to the Buffalo Bills game, that shows how much dedication she has, given that she will have just wrapped up those three nights in Toronto. It helps that Buffalo is a hop, skip and jump from Toronto.

According to Adam Lefkoe, a friend of the Kelce family, the Kelce crew were taken aback by the rough treatment from Bills fans during last season’s Chiefs vs. Bills game.

“I have heard from people very close that it was not a great experience in Buffalo. It was not. For all parties involved. And I’m talking about the most famous of all the parties,” Lefkoe told Kay Adams during a segment of the “Up & Adams” show on Thursday, November 14. “I think that it kind of shocked the Kelce family and everyone related to the Kelce family the reception they got.”

He added, “I think they were kind of going in being like, ‘This is going to be an amazing game with good energy.’ And they got there and they experienced Bills Mafia in full form, in its complete ruthlessness.”

His next comment might lead fans to think Swift could sit this one out, as Lefkoe said, “And I think they left and went, ‘I don’t know if I want to experience that again.'”